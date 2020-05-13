MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs said an additional 77 Filipinos overseas tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing to 2,310 the total number of confirmed cases abroad as of Wednesday, May 13.

Eight more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll among Filipinos abroad to 269.

The total confirmed cases include 1,284 still being treated and 757 patients who have recovered.

Filipinos found positive for the coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region below:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 421

Undergoing treatment: 140

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 279

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 682

Undergoing treatment: 394

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 206

Deaths: 82

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 673

Undergoing treatment: 557

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 88

Deaths: 39

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 534

Undergoing treatment: 193

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 195

Deaths: 146

Of the 2,310 cases, 526 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines has counted 11,618 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 772 deaths and 2,251 recoveries as of Tuesday.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.2 million while over 292,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com