77 more Filipinos get coronavirus abroad; total at 2,310
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs said an additional 77 Filipinos overseas tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing to 2,310 the total number of confirmed cases abroad as of Wednesday, May 13.
Eight more deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll among Filipinos abroad to 269.
The total confirmed cases include 1,284 still being treated and 757 patients who have recovered.
Filipinos found positive for the coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region below:
Asia Pacific
12 countries included
- Total: 421
- Undergoing treatment: 140
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 279
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 682
- Undergoing treatment: 394
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 206
- Deaths: 82
Middle East
12 countries included
- Total: 673
- Undergoing treatment: 557
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 88
- Deaths: 39
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 534
- Undergoing treatment: 193
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 195
- Deaths: 146
Of the 2,310 cases, 526 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines has counted 11,618 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 772 deaths and 2,251 recoveries as of Tuesday.
The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.2 million while over 292,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com