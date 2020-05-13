PAMPANGA, Philippines – Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. on Wednesday, May 13, appealed the national government's decision to place the city under general community quarantine (GCQ) beginning May 16.

Citing increasing number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, he urged the government task force on coronavirus to include the city among localities that will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The deadline to appeal decisions by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases was on Wednesday, May 13.

Lazatin said he sent letters to Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to formalize his request.

17 coronavirus cases

Angeles City has 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two new cases detected this week, according to Lazatin.

He said ECQ will allow the local government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lazatin also wanted to expand testing in the city.

“I am in constant coordination with the Philippine Red Cross, Provincial Government of Pampanga, and Department of Health to extend the City’s capabilities and resources to widen the conduct of rapid mass testing,” he said.

Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu also want ECQ

The IATF placed 3 areas considered "high-risk" for coronavirus transmission under modified ECQ. These are Metro Manila, Laguna province, and Cebu province.

Other than Angeles City in Central Luzon, the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu province in Central Visayas also asked the task force to include their localities under modified ECQ.

Only the IATF may impose or lift ECQs in provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent cities. Provinces and towns may impose it in smaller areas. (READ: LGUs may declare ECQs in towns, barangays with reg'l task force approval)

Talisay City, also in Cebu province, has asked the regional IATF to place the 3rd class city under ECQ.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr was wary of a possible case of local transmission following a new case that has no travel history to Cebu City. – Rappler.com