MANILA, Philippines – Administrators of DDS Confessions, a Facebook page for students and alumni of Daisy Dales Senior Secondary School in India, were bombarded by Filipinos who mistook the page for a campaign against President Rodrigo Duterte.

The page was spammed by several Filipino users who confused it for a page with the same name run by anti-Duterte administrators who posted multiple quotes of Duterte Diehard Supporters, or DDS.

The anti-Duterte DDS Confessions Facebook page and Twitter account are now unavailable after pro-Duterte users mass reported them.

The mass reporting led pro-administration users to do the same for the Indian Facebook page, without realizing DDS was an abbreviation of the school’s name.

These people tried to spam and mass report a certain DDS Confessions page without realizing that DDS is a school in India (Daisy Dales Senior Secondary School) and the page is ran by its alumni.



Now they researched about our President and hence this post.



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/UmSnbfPYWY — JP(@dumidyeypee) May 13, 2020

Apparently, the Filipino DDS and trolls have been massively reporting an incorrect Facebook page, instead, they attacked a University page located in India entitled: "DDS Confessions" because they thought it was a page created to scrutinize them.



Umabot na sa India ang mga DDS pic.twitter.com/FRl675EHu0 — Mar(x)c (@Mrcxism) May 12, 2020

The administrators of the Indian DDS Confessions page immediately clarified that it was not a political page and was instead dedicated to posting submissions from the school’s alumni.

Many Filipinos apologized on behalf of the social media users who mistook the Indian page for an anti-Duterte campaign.

A day later, the page’s administrators made a second post addressed to Filipinos after doing much research on Duterte’s term as President of the Philippines.

“The sentence ‘I am horrified to the very core of [my] soul’ doesn't quite justify what I’m feeling. The way this guy utters horrendous stuff makes me believe in reincarnation, because if Hitler was reborn, it would be him,” the post read.

The same post then enumerated some of Duterte’s controversial statements, including the casual rape joke he made during his presidential campaign, and his homophobic remark that implied homosexuality was a disease that needed curing.

The post also cited the thousands of political killings under Duterte’s term, as well as the colossal budget cut for the Commission on Human Rights.

The administrators closed the post with a question: “What in the absolute fuck went so wrong in [the] Philippines that you guys thought this Satan's tumor should try his hand at presidency?”

Many Filipinos were impressed by the administrators’ research on Philippine politics, even going so far as to say they did more research than the average Duterte supporter.

In a third post, the page’s administrators addressed both their “dear sane friends from the Philippines” as well as the pro-Duterte supporters spamming their page.

“It's great to see that majority of you are well educated, smart & considerate,” the administrators told the many compassionate Filipinos on their page.

To the pro-Duterte supporters, however, the administrators acknowledged the many death threats they received, stated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wasn’t any better,” and wittingly responded to users who accused them of being “yellow” or dilawan.

“If an anonymous Indian guy sitting thousands of miles away can influence people into voting against your President, then you have bigger problems,” they wrote.

Photos of the anti-Duterte DDS Confession page have been archived and reposted by other Facebook pages since its takedown.

– Rappler.com