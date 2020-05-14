MANILA, Philippines – On-demand food delivery service Foodpanda is joining forces with Pasig City to extend a helping hand to Pasig City tricyle drivers whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent quarantine restrictions.

The two parties signed on Thursday, May 14, the PandaTODA partnership agreement which will give jobs to at least 500 Pasig City tricycle drivers.

The partnership – first introduced in Manila City with the City Hall of Manila last May 11 – will recruit and train 500 Pasigueño tricycle drivers to become foodpanda partner riders. These partner riders will also have the choice of continuing their engagement with the delivery service beyond the quarantine period.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto said of the partnership, "One of the sectors that are really affected by this crisis is our tricycle drivers. In Pasig we have over 13,000 tricycle drivers. All of them have been hit by this crisis and a lot of them don't know where to get their next meal from. With the help of foodpanda, we will be able to help hundreds of tricycle drivers who have no source of income right now."

According to a company statement, the recruited tricycle drivers will be trained to ensure safety protocol standards, as well as knowledge of the contactless delivery system. They will also be given the requisite uniforms and thermo bags free of charge.

Added Daniel Marogy, foodpanda Philippines' managing partner, "We hope that with pandaTODA, we will be able to help ease their burden of providing for their families during this difficult time. We are honored to take part in the initiatives of the Pasig City government to provide secure, safe, and sustainable livelihood for its constituents." – Rappler.com