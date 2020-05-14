DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan – Pangasinan and La Union provinces in Ilocos region recorded new coronavirus infections after zero cases for more than two weeks.

The new cases prompted concerns as the "low-risk" region was scheduled to ease quarantines on March 16. (READ: Gov't imposes modified GCQ in 8 low-risk regions)

A 29-year-old resident of Asingan town in Pangasinan was confirmed to be positive for the novel coronavirus disease on Wednesday, May 13, Mayor Carlos Lopez Jr said in a Facebook live video.

“The victim had travel [history to] the National Capital Region (NCR). He [showed] symptoms on April 30 and sought medical consultation on May 7,” the mayor said.

It had been 18 days since Pangasinan last recorded a new case. The province has 40 total cases, including 4 active cases.

The resident of Barangay Dupac was an APOR or "authorized person outside residence," but it wasn't revealed what tasks he performed during the lockdown. He was placed under strict home quarantine.

In Sta. Barbara town, also in Pangasinan, a woman was also placed under observation after she tested positive using a rapid test kit. The result of a confirmatory test was pending as of this writing.

Mayor Joel delos Santos said the woman traveled to the province from Tondo in Manila. She was rushed to a Pangasinan hospital, where she was tested, after she suffered from aneurysm.

New case in La Union, too

Neighboring La Union province also recorded a new case on Wednesday.

"After 15 days of zero new confirmed cases in the province, one of our Kaprobinsian from Bangar, a 65-year old male, was confirmed COVID-19 positive," La Union Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was admitted at the Ilocos Region Training and Medical Center (ITRMC) in the capital city San Fernando.

Contact tracing was underway. "Suspect cases shall be tested and brought to isolation in the facilities we have established as facilitated by the strengthened La Union health care provider network," Ortega said.



"These new developments come at a time that our Province is completing its preparations to transition to a Modified GCQ status and eventually move to a "new normal" way of governing and doing things," he said. – Rappler.com