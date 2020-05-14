PAMPANGA, Philippines – Pampanga cops on Wednesday, May 13, arrested a 32-year-old medic and a companion caught using a government ambulance to transport boxes of liquor.

Cops said they also found a loaded pistol inside the medical vehicle that belonged to the Capas municipal government in neighboring Tarlac.

The two faced charges for violating liquor and gun bans imposed on the Central Luzon province that was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Cops stopped the ambulance at a "control point" in Barangay San Roque, Magalang around 4 pm on Wednesday. According to the police report, the medic, who was driving the ambulance, attempted to drive away but the cops physically blocked the vehicle.

Cops inspected the vehicle and found boxes of liquor and the pistol.

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said the medic and his companion, a 23-year-old automotive mechanic, were job order employees of the city. He said he had ordered their dismissal.

“Such act was intolerable. We strongly condemn the two job order employees’ action,” the mayor said in a live Facebook video on Thursday, May 14.

The medic and his companion were brought to the Magalang Police Station.

Aside from violations of liquor and gun bans, the two also faced charges for resisting persons in authority. – Rappler.com