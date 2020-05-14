BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) "Masidlawin" Class of 2020 will hold its graduation rites on May 22 without the usual pomp and pageantry that characterizes the event, according its spokesperson.

The Ring Hop celebratory ceremonies were cancelled in accordance with physical distancing rules put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

There will be no ceremonial throwing of the shaku or the dress uniform caps. The White Carabao, where the President and the military chief of staff board a vehicle for a parade and review of the PMA troops, won't happen.

President Rodrigo Duterte, the commander in chief, won't be attending. There will be no reporters and media crew. Even the parents of the graduating class won't be attending the ceremony.

The graduation rites will be closed to the public, according to PMA spokesperson Marine Captain Cherryl Tindog. It will be livestreamed instead on the PMA Facebook page.

“The PMA Class 2020 Commencement Exercises which is set on 22 May 2020 will not be open to the public and media coverage, including the parents and loved ones of the cadets,” Tindog said on Thursday, May 14.

“Fort del Pilar remains closed and follows strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the PMA and the community,” Tindog said.

“As other significant information and details are yet to be finalized, other official announcements about the graduation of Class 2020 will be provided as soon as the final information is already available,” Tindog said. – Rappler.com