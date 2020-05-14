MANILA, Philippines – The government coronavirus task force has approved the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)’s resolution to open classes in colleges and universities based on mode of teaching, Malacanang said on Thursday, May 14.

In a televised briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque presented the following approved resolutions:

colleges, universities using full online can open classes anytime;

colleges, universities using “flexible” learning can open anytime in August 2020;

colleges, universities using residential or face-to-face mode can open not earlier than September 1, 2020 in areas under general community quarantine;

no residential or traditional face-to-face classes until August 31, 2020.

On Monday, May 11, CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said that all colleges and universities in the country should open classes in August during the coronavirus pandemic. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Education in the time of coronavirus)

"Many private universities who are still using the old calendar will now move also to August. So that's the major change. We proposed a rolling opening so that those who can do flexible learning can open in August and those who have difficulty and will still use residential or face-to-face classes can open in September or later," De Vera said.

"Flexible learning" for higher education institutions involves a combination of "digital and non-digital technology." De Vera added that this does not necessarily require connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement)

Meanwhile, experts at the University of the Philippines (UP) recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that classes remain suspended until December 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The UP experts also said that the "physical" opening of classes might increase the transmission of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the Philippines recorded 11,876 cases of coronavirus infections, with 790 deaths and 2,337 recoveries. – Rappler.com