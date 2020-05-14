MANILA, Philippines – A total 2,165 health workers in the Philippines have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of May 13, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday, May 14.

Of this number, 35 have died of the disease. There were no new COVID-19 fatalities among healthcare workers since Wednesday, May 13, said DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Meanwhile, a total of 737 healthcare workers have beaten COVID-19, as the DOH reported 28 new recoveries.

As of May 13, there were 1,393 active COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers. Some 1,007 of them have mild cases of the disease, 380 are asymptomatic, 5 have severe infections, and one is in critical condition.

Of those with COVID-19, 652 are doctors, 790 are nurses, 133 are nursing assistants, 75 are medical technologists, 40 are radiologic technologists, and 219 were non-medical staff.

Vergeire said fewer new cases of infection among healthcare workers are reported every day.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Philippines has recorded a total 11,876 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 790 deaths and 2,337 recoveries. – Rappler.com