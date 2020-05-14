MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that 12 more Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus abroad, bringing the total number to 2,322 as of Thursday, May 14.

There were new deaths, keeping the death toll among Filipinos overseas to 269.

The total confirmed cases include 1,279 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 774 who have since recovered.

A majority of the cases were seen in Europe and the Middle East, with nearly 700 cases counted in each region. The Americas recorded the highest number of deaths among all regions, accounting for 146 of the 269 fatalities.

Cases were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 421

Undergoing treatment: 132

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 287

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 687

Undergoing treatment: 394

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 211

Deaths: 82

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 680

Undergoing treatment: 561

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 80

Deaths: 39

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 534

Undergoing treatment: 192

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 196

Deaths: 146

Of the 2,322 cases, 536 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines has counted 11,876 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 790 deaths and 2,337 recoveries as of Thursday.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.3 million while over 297,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com