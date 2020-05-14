MANILA, Philippines – Some 43 mayors across the Philippines are set to receive show cause orders for failing to hit the target distribution rate set by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DILG said in a statement on Thursday, May 14, that the local chief executives had an accomplishment rate of only 79% and below by midnight of May 10 – the final deadline for the distribution of the emergency subsidy program (ESP).

Four of the mayors are in Metro Manila, 11 in Western Visayas, 8 in Mimaropa, 5 in Central Visayas, and 4 in the Davao Region. The DILG did not identify them.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said a "vast majority" of other local government units have achieved a 97% distribution rate as of May 13.



What does this mean? The mayors will be ordered to explain their poor performance in the distribution of the ESP.

If their reports do not satisfy the DILG, the department may decide to file administrative complaints against the mayors that may lead to suspension, and even dismissal from office.

Issues of corruption that may lead to criminal cases are being handled by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The government rolled out the emergency subsidy program to aid millions of Filipinos who have been disenfranchised because of the coronavirus lockdown. – Rappler.com