LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The provincial government of Albay sought to evacuate on Thursday, May 14, up to 80,000 families or over 300,000 residents living along its coasts and areas prone to flooding and lahar flows.

Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong) made landfall on Eastern Samar around noontime on Thursday and was expected to reach the Bicol province late Thursday night.

“We need to evacuate about 80,000 families or over 300,000 individuals living in flood and lahar prone areas, low-lying, coastal, and mountainous areas prone to flooding, landslide and storm surges,” said Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office (APSEMO) chief Cedric Daep.

He said cities and municipal disaster councils were ordered to complete evacuation of vulnerable residents by noon on Thursday.

Local disaster councils were also advised to follow evacuation and health protocols the provincial government put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Residents were warned against possible storm surges. “All sea travels is prohibited and including all travels heading to Bicol specifically in Albay should be cancelled to prevent the big volume of people as precautionary measures,” Daep said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also warned that prolonged and heavy rainfall may generate post-eruption lahar flows and sediment-laden streamflows from Mayon Volcano. – Rappler.com