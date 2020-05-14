MANILA, Philippines – The Eastern Police District (EPD) placed its main headquarters in Pasig City on lockdown starting Wednesday afternoon, May 14, after 20 cops tested positive for the coronavirus, police sources said.

The lockdown will last for 3 days.

One of the EPD sources said two of those who tested positive are ranking officers of the district.

All 20 cops are in quarantine, and massive disinfection is underway at the EPD headquarters.

"The 20 cops who tested positive were assigned in the eastern part of Metro Manila, some of them may have manned checkpoints," one of the sources said in Filipino.

Four cities are under the EPD: Pasig, Marikina, Mandaluyong, and San Juan.

The EPD headquarters is a few blocks away from Pasig City Hall.

As of Thursday, the Department of Health tracker showed that Pasig has had at least 389 cases, with 47 deaths and 78 recoveries.

Recently, the Quezon City Police District in Camp Karingal was placed under lockdown after 13 of its cops and a soldier tested positive for the infectious disease. – Rappler.com