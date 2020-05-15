MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta died on Thursday night, May 14. She was 75.

Her son, Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta, announced her death in a Facebook post on Friday, May 15.

"On behalf of my family, it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my mom at 10:48 pm of May 14," Oreta said.

"Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta was a public servant who devoted her life to the country and her adopted hometown of Malabon. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife and a friend to those whose lives she touched," he added.

Oreta is the youngest sibling of the late senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. She entered Philippine politics after the fall of the Marcos dictatorship, serving as Malabon-Navotas congresswoman for 3 consecutive terms – from 1987 to 1998 – before she was elected as a senator in 1998.

At the House of Representatives, she became the first woman to hold the position of assistant majority floor leader.

Advocate for education, women's empowerment

Oreta was a staunch advocate for education, women's empowerment, and children's welfare. She chaired the Senate committee on education, arts and culture during the 11th Congress, and focused on the welfare of teachers, among others.

“I want to take care of the teacher so that the teacher in turn will take care of our children, so in turn our children will take care of the future of the country,” she often said, according to her profile on the Senate website.

Oreta succeeded in pushing for the issuance of pay slips for public school teachers for the first time in August 2000. She initiated his after she learned that the teachers then were not aware of the deductions in their salaries as they were not issued their payslips.

Among her bills that were signed into law were Republic Act No. 8980 or the Early Childhood Care and Development Act and RA 8972 or the Solo Parent Act.

Oreta sought a congressional comeback in 2019, but lost.

Oreta was a Lieutenant Colonel (Reserved) in the Philippine Air Force, after obtaining her Master’s Degree in National Security Administration from the National Defense College of the Philippines.

She is survived by her husband, businessman Antolin Oreta Jr, and their 4 children – Rissa, Lenlen, Karmela and Lorenzo, a Malabon councilor. – Rappler.com