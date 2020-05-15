MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Friday, May 15 said that the budget department released a total of P3.6 billion to cover the partial payment of stipends for students enrolled in private colleges and universities for the just concluded school year 2019-2020.

CHED Chairperson Prosepero de Vera III said that an initial 120,000 students from 404 private schools nationwide would get their the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES).

"The Commission is instructing these 404 private schools to immediately coordinate with their grantees on the best way to distribute TES while following their respective local government quarantine rules," De Vera said.

The TES is a government program that gives P60,000 per school year to students who are in need of financial aid and enrolled in private schools in municipalities and cities without public colleges and universities.

The TES is used by students to pay their tuition and miscellaneous fees and other education expenses.

De Vera assured that CHED would continue to give TES grants to qualified beneficiaries in the remaining private higher education institutions as soon as funds are released by the DBM.

Some colleges and universities had to end the school year earlier due the lockdown imposed by the government as a strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, some private schools in Metro Manila said they would refund students for their unused fees because of the abbreviated second semester of school year 2019-2020. (READ: UST to refund unused tuition, other fees)

While most areas in the Philippines would have a relaxed community quarantine by Saturday, May 16, Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City would be under MECQ, where movement of people would still be limited but more industries and workplaces would be alllowed to partially reopen.

Below is the list of the 404 schools which received the stipends as shared by CHED:

Private TES Billings for Ac... by Rappler on Scribd

In a related development, CHED earlier announced that colleges and universities will open school year 2020-2021 based on mode of teaching during the pandemic. – Rappler.com