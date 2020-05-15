MANILA, Philippines – Philippine coronavirus cases passed the 12,000 mark on Friday, May 15, as the Department of Health confirmed 215 new cases.

The latest cases raised the total to 12,091. Of the new cases, 144 are from Metro Manila.

The new death toll reached 806, as the department reported 16 more fatalities. Recoveries, meanwhile, were at 2,460, as 123 additional patients recovered from the disease.

On the same day, the Department of Justice announced 117 confirmed coronavirus cases coronavirus among inmates at the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institute for Women.

On Friday, Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) continued to battered Quezon province where authorities imposed physical distance among families in evacuation centers to prevent the spread of the new virus.

The latest numbers were released a day before the easing of quarantine measures in areas in the country, including Metro Manila, that had been under enhanced community quarantine for the last two months.

Businesses are expected to to reel from the effects of government restrictions on industries and the public even under a modified ECQ from May 16 to May 30 in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu City. Other areas in the country will be under general community quarantine (GCQ) while those considered "low-risk" will be under modified GCQ.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said that the government will support businesses crippled by the pandemic through liquidy, equity infusion, or guarantees. (READ: 'Sariling diskarte': The heavy impact of lockdown on micro, small businesses) – Rappler.com