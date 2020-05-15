MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City will allow the selling of alcoholic drinks and their consumption at home starting Saturday, May 16, city hall announced.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday, May 15, issued Executive Order No. 31 on the lifting of the liquor ban and imposition of restrictions on the sale of liquor and its consumption.

According to the EO, the selling of alcoholic drinks is allowed only from 1 pm to 5 pm. These drinks may be consumed only inside private residences while the city is under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

The EO also imposes a limit on how many bottles or boxes a person can buy from a high-volume retailer or low-volume retailer per day.

Sari-sari stores, for example, can sell only 6 one-liter bottles of beer per customer per day. Groceries can sell 5 cases of the same product per person per day.

JUST IN. Quezon City lifts liquor ban starting tomorrow, May 16. Selling allowed from 1-5pm. Consumption only in private homes. | Photos from QC city hall @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/AsrCckfAoL — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) May 15, 2020

