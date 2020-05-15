MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed criminal cases against Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas and 18 other cops for celebrating a birthday party and violating quarantine rules under a coronavirus lockdown.

The PNP filed the criminal case with the Taguig Prosecutor's Office on Friday afternoon, May 15, accusing them of violating Taguig City Ordinance No. 12-2020, which requires the wearing of face masks and the enforcement of physical distancing.

They were also accused of violating Republic Act No. 1132, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

In a separate memorandum by the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) to PNP chief General Archie Gamboa, IAS chief Alfegar Triambulo said Sinas' birthday celebration constituted administrative offenses of "less grave neglect of duty" and "less grave misconduct."

To recall, Sinas was surprised with a party by NCRPO cops on his 55th birthday on Friday, May 8, drawing public outrage. He apologized for the party but later still insisted there was "nothing wrong" with the celebration. – Rappler.com