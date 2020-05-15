MANILA, Philippines – A total of 2,245 health workers have tested postive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, May 14, the Department of Health announced Friday, May 15.

Since May 13, the DOH reported 80 new cases and 42 recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who recovered from the virus to 779. The number of fatalities remained at 35.

As of Thursday, there are 1,431 active cases. Majority of the patients (1,027) experience mild symptoms, while 398 patients are asymptomatic. One patient is in a critical condition, while 5 experience severe symptoms.

Of the confirmed cases, 812 are nurses, 660 are doctors, 137 are nursing assistants, 81 are medical technologists, and 41 are radiologic technologists. Non-medical staff who contracted the virus is at 260.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that less health workers are being infected by the virus since its peak on April 11.

As of Friday, coronavirus cases in the Philippines breached the 12,000 mark, with the total at 12,091. The new death toll reached 806. – Rappler.com