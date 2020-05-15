MANILA, Philippines – The number of overseas Filipinos who have been infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 2,331 as of Friday, May 15, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

This is an increase of 9 new cases from the previous day's tally of 2,322. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the death toll at 269.

The total confirmed cases include 1,273 Filipinos who are still being treated and 789 who have recovered.

"The DFA, through its embassies and consulates, remains committed to continuously monitoring the status of our nationals abroad and providing assistance, whenever possible, to ensure their welfare as we continue to battle against COVID-19," the DFA said.

Filipinos infected with the coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries. Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 425

Undergoing treatment: 132

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 291

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 687

Undergoing treatment: 390

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 215

Deaths: 82

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 684

Undergoing treatment: 559

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 86

Deaths: 39

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 535

Undergoing treatment: 192

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 197

Deaths: 146

Of the 2,331 cases, 536 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines stood at 12,091 as of Friday, including 806 deaths and 2,460 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.4 million while over 302,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com