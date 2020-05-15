CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City released its guidelines for the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to be implemented here.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella on Friday, May 15, signed Executive Order No. 77 that takes effect at 12:01 am Saturday, May 16.



Cebu City along with Laguna and Metro Manila were classified as "high risk" areas by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Tuesday, May 12, and were ordered to remain under MECQ until May 31.

Cebu City has been under lockdown since March 28.

The stay-at-home order is still in place, mass gatherings are still restricted, and ECQ passes are still needed to travel.

Under the modified lockdown, some industries will be allowed to operate again, but not at full capacity, and non-leisure stores will be allowed to open.

Cebu City currently has 1,715 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday, May 14.

Read the guidelines here:





– Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com