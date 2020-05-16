DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – When Malacañang announced on Tuesday morning, May 12, that Pangasinan’s lockdown would be eased, a jeepney driver immediately went out and plied his Calasiao-Dagupan City route. He didn’t listen to the full story.

The general community quarantine in one of the country’s most populated province was to be lifted starting on Saturday, May 16.

And so Rodolfo Cabinta was arrested by cops manning the checkpoint at the borders – but not after he first sped away.

Cabinta, 50, is a resident of Barangay Buenlag in Calasiao.

Checkpoint cops told Cabinta to turn back, but he sped off, with passengers aboard. Cops found that the driver didn’t have a quarantine pass to even go out of his house, nor could he present his jeepney’s registration documents.

The driver faces a complaint for disobeying a lawful order of persons in authority (violating of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code). – Rappler.com