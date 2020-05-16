MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Sara Duterte reminded Davao City residents to continue to strictly observe health protocols to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases as the city went into general community quarantine (GCQ) on Saturday, May 16.

The mayor said this in an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio on Friday, May 15, where she also enumerated city preparations for the transition into GCQ, including increasing the number of coronavirus isolation facilities in the city.

She reiterated that the city government can impose lockdowns in areas that record more cases.

“That is included in our pillars. If you can remember, that is among our preparations under the ECQ. We have 3 types of lockdown – house lockdown, street lockdown, and compound lockdown,” she said.

The city has 179 coronavirus, of which 25 died and 82 recovered. The remaining 72 were still being treated at the hospital.

Sara said the city government will continue to provide free bus rides even if public transportation can resume operations under GCQ, but still observing health protocols like the wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

On Friday, May 15, Sara signed Executive Order 33, Series of 2020, implementing GCQ in Davao City from May 16 to 31, unless earlier modified and withdrawn, or extended.

It adopted the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of the Community Quarantine in the Philippines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, as well as Department of Trade Memorandum Circular 20-22 on the offices, establishments, and industries allowed to operate during GCQ.

Under EO 33, only people with Food and Medicine passes are allowed to leave their homes for essential tasks, and only on their designated days which are determined by the last number of their pass.

Public and private mass gatherings – defined as a gathering of more than 10 people – are prohibited.

The city-wide liquor ban remains in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. A curfew will be observed from 9 pm to 5 pm – exempting with emergencies or on work shift in exempted sectors and frontline offices, and in industries and workplaces allowed to operate under GCQ.

Read the rest of the guidelines below.

– Rappler.com