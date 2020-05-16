MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – While public masses or religious gatherings are still restricted under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), religious ministers can go to private homes to hold services there.

This is according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque who explained new features of the just-signed omnibus guidelines on quarantine measures in the Philippines on Saturday, May 16.

"Home religious services can now be done. Priests, imams, rabbi and other religious ministers can go to homes provided there are proper health protocols like mask-wearing, social distancing, temperature checks, and others," he said during the Laging Handa virtual press briefing.



In the omnibus guidelines, public religious gatherings of up to 5 persons are allowed. Roque said that even home religious gatherings must keep the number of participants to 5 or below.

Entertainment-related gatherings are still prohibited. These include movie-watching in theaters, concerts, and sporting events.

OFW recruitment agencies, firearms training allowed. Another update to MECQ guidelines is an addition to types of establishments or businesses allowed.

Recruitment and placement agencies for overseas employment can operate at 50% capacity. Firearms and ammunitions training establishments can also resume operations, subject to strict regulations of the Firearms and Exposives Office under the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com