MANILA, Philippines – Communities that had been on lockdown for the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic woke up to the now odd sound of street activity on Saturday, May 16, as quarantine measures were eased in most places in the country.

While Metro Manila was on modified lockdown – people's movement remained restricted and public transportation continued to be prohibited – parts of main thoroughfare EDSA looked like it was back in business due to traffic at a checkpoint area.

At an SM Mall in Manila, a few people were seen shortly after the doors opened at 11 am.

People – all wearing masks and a few with gloves – were also seen waiting to get inside another SM Mall in Laguna, which is under modified lockdown too.

Public transportation resumed operations in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ), but with safety measures in place to enforce physical distancing.

In Baguio City, jeepneys were fitted with dividers made from recycled tarpaulin, while passengers and those outside their homes followed the face mask rule in public places.

A shop along Session Road is protected by a plastic divider to minimize physical interaction with customers.

In Cavite, usually packed public utility vehicles carried a limited number of passengers.

