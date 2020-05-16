MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health announced 214 more confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to 12,305 as of 4 pm Saturday, May 16.

Of the new cases, 147 are from Metro Manila.

The DOH reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 817.

Meanwhile, a total of 101 more patients beat the virus. The total number of recoveries in the country is now at 2,516.

The DOH announced the new figures as Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Zambales, Angeles City, and Laguna transitioned to the "modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ)," where some measures, such as economic activity and movement of people, are somewhat relaxed. (IN PHOTOS: Busy streets, mall activity as quarantine measures ease in PH)

Only Cebu City and Mandaue City remained under ECQ until May 31, unless modified or extended. The rest of the country is under the general community quarantine (GCQ)

On Saturday, the government released the omnibus guidelines for modified ECQ and GCQ. Currently, there are no places under modified GCQ, which is supposedly the quarantine status for "low risk" areas. (DOCUMENT: Omnibus guidelines on modified ECQ, modified GCQ)

Under GCQ areas, public transportation is allowed, but only at limited capacity. Land-based public utility vehicles such as jeepneys and UV Express will operate at 50% capacity. The Land Transportation Regulatory Board will also limit the number of taxis and ride-hailing vehicles on the road. – Rappler.com