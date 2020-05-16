MANILA, Philippines – The number of overseas Filipinos who have tested positive for coronavirus is now at 2,360, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, May 16.

The figure is up by 29 cases from the previous day's tally of 2,331. Of the new cases, 20 were from the Asia Pacific region.

Five more Filipinos died of the coronavirus disease as of Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 274.

DFA said that some 1,262 Filipinos are currently undergoing treatment, while 824 have either recovered or were discharged from the hospital.

The department said that Saturday marked the 4th consecutive day that there more recoveries than deaths among Filipino coronavirus patients abroad.

Filipinos infected with the coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries. Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 445

Undergoing treatment: 133

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 310

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 690

Undergoing treatment: 381

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 226

Deaths: 83

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 685

Undergoing treatment: 558

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 86

Deaths: 41

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 540

Undergoing treatment: 190

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 202

Deaths: 148

Of the 2,360 cases, 536 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines stood at 12,305 as of Saturday, including 817 deaths and 2,516 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.5 million while over 305,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com