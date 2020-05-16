PANGASINAN, Philippines – Jeepneys in Pangasinan will not be able to return to the roads right away because of permit issues.

Pangasinan is among the areas now under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), where limited public transporation is now allowed.

The Alliance of United Transport Organizers Province-wide (AUTOPRO) Pangasinan, which is made up of 3,525 jeepney operators, said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is still to issue a special permit to travel.

AUTOPRO Pangasinan head Bernard Tuliao said the LTFRB requires clearances from each town or city in the province included in a jeepney’s route.

“We will begin applying for several clearances come Monday,” said Tuliao.

Tuliao said the LTFRB had told them the number of permits which would be issued would also be limited, and would be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tuliao said the LTFRB should instead consider allowing travel in a rotational basis.

“Para lahat makinabang. Ilang buwan na ngang nakatengga tapos hindi pa mabibigyan ng pagkakataong pumasada. Maliit pa ang pagkakataon na makabiyahe kami kasi priority daw ang mga bus. Masyado nang masakit iyon”, said Tuliao.

(So everyone can benefit because so many drivers have been out of work and now they may again be left out. We've also been told buses are priorities. That's too much.)

Public transport should still follow physical distancing and health protocols like wearing of mask.

A provisional fare adjustment is also set to take place for jeeps in Pangasinan.

The P8.50 minumum will increase to P9, with an additional charge of P1.50 per succeeding kilometer.

Tuliao appealed to operators to reduce the 'boundary' charged from drivers, as they expected only 50% of jeeps will be able to return to the roads. – Rappler.com