BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A son of a drug convict in this city was shot dead at B.S. Aquino Drive in Barangay 5 on Saturday afternoon, May 16, first day of the General Community Quarantine here.

Killed was Gerald Cuadra, son of Jose Kim "Boy" Cuadra, who was convicted for drug trafficking in July 2006, and is now serving a life term at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

Based on the initial investigation, Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Gorero, spokesman of the Police Regional Office-6 based in Iloilo City, said the victim was shot to death 7 times by two unidentified suspects, who fled from the scene onboard a motorcycle.

The family of the victim, over at Aksyon Radyo Bacolod, lamented why the victim was not rushed to the hospital, which was just across the street where he was killed. They also asked why it took so long for the Scene of the Crime Operatives to arrive.

In May 2016, Gerald Cuadra was arrested at a search and seizure operation in his home in Barangay 1, where P1.5 worth of illegal drugs and guns were recovered. He was released from jail in September 2016 after posting bail. – Rappler.com