MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) is now granting Continuing Professional Development (CPD) units to all professionals who rendered essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Resolution No. 1239, Series of 2020, PRC will grant 25 to 45 CPD credit units that frontliners and essential service workers can only use for renewing their Professional Identification Card under the Self-Directed Learning modality.

Republic Act 10912 or the Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016 requires professionals to earn a specific number of units before their licenses are renewed. The units are usually acquired through development programs, like seminars, graduate studies, and online courses, among others. (READ: To have professional licenses renewed under new rules in PH, here's the cost)

A maximum of 45 CPD credit units may be granted to the following:

Health and emergency frontliners who provided public health services in government health facilities

Uniformed medical personnel

Private health workers

Health workers and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross, World Health Organization, Health Maintenance Organizations, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation

Disaster risk reduction management officers

Public safety officers

Researchers and scientists who developed COVID-19 test kits

Professionals who designed or constructed quarantine facilities, disinfection chambers, and adapted medical equipment like ventilators and aerosol boxes

Vital goods and service providers who provided social services “to secure the safety and well-being of persons”

These professionals may receive up to 25 CPD units:

Volunteer professionals who offered services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including answering queries about the disease, online consultation, public health education and other activities related to their profession

Volunteer professionals who responded and participated in social responsibility programs or projects, including packing and distributing protective gear and food to other frontliners

PRC requires professionals who wish to have their CPD units credited to submit either a Certification from Institution/Agency/Entity form or their own Declaration form.

Credit units to be earned may only be used for two consecutive renewal cycles.

Read the full copy of PRC Resolution No. 1239 below:

– Rappler.com