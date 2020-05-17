MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines went up to 12,513 on Sunday, May 17.

The Department of Health reported 208 new cases of the virus, with 174 of these coming from Metro Manila, one from Central Visayas, and 33 from other regions.

The death toll due to COVID-19 also rose to 824, after 7 new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 74 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 2,635.

Sunday marked the second day of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in various areas including Metro Manila, which will run until May 31. (LOOK: EDSA traffic on first day of modified ECQ)

Meanwhile, Cebu City and Mandaue City will be under ECQ also until May 31.

Elsewhere, a general community quarantine (GCQ) is enforced. (DOCUMENT: Omnibus guidelines on modified ECQ, modified GCQ)

Some local government units have also lifted liquor bans and eased some restrictions. – Rappler.com