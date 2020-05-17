MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday, May 17, said some repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) escaped from quarantine facilities and were later found to be positive for the coronavirus.

In an interview with Dobol B sa News TV, PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said the OFWs escaped from hotels and could be with their families already.

"May mga nakatakas diyan sa mga hotel na iyan at ang masama nito, lumabas ang resulta na positive sila," he said. "Ngayon nandoon sila sa bahay nila, nakahalubilo ang pamilya, iyong community."

(They escaped from hotels and what's worse is that the results showed they are positive for the virus. Now they're at home, mingling with their families, and their community.)

He did not say how many OFWs escaped and did not provide further details about these workers.

Balilo said authorities are now searching for the OFWs and investigating whether hotel employees helped them escape. They could be charged with violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Balilo called on OFWs currently quarantined to be patient and follow the protocols.

"Kaunting tiis po. I-honor natin iyong quarantine facility, iyong proseso para sa gano'n ay maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng coronavirus," he said.

(Just have a little bit of patience. Let's honor the process in the quarantine facility so we can prevent the spread of the coronavirus.)

President Rodrigo Duterte on May 4 urged local officials to allow repatriated OFWs, who already went through the required 14-day quarantine period and tested negative for the virus, to return to their homes.

From May 2 to 15, at least 22,698 land-based and sea-based OFWs underwent testing for COVID-19.

Two more passenger vessels have been commissioned by the Department of Transportation to serve as quarantine ships, while another COVID-19 treatment facility is now open at the Eva Macapagal Super Terminal in Pier 15.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 12,513 coronavirus cases, with 824 deaths and 2,635 recoveries.

Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu City are under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 31, while Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon except Laguna, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Davao Region, and Caraga are under general community quarantine. – Rappler.com