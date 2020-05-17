MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that the total number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad is now at 2,397 as of Sunday, May 17.

The latest figure is 37 cases higher than the 2,360 reported on Saturday, May 16.

Out of the total cases, 1,294 are undergoing treatment while 826 have already recovered or been discharged.

Three new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 277.

The Department of Health has verified 541 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

The DFA said the cases can be found across 46 countries – mostly in Europe with 723 cases and Middle East/Africa with 687 cases.

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 149 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (12 countries)

Total: 455

Undergoing treatment: 133

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 310

Death: 2

Europe (16 countries)

Total: 723

Undergoing treatment: 412

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 226

Deaths: 85

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 687

Undergoing treatment: 559

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 87

Deaths: 41

Americas (6 countries)

Total: 542

Undergoing treatment: 203

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 190

Deaths: 149

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 12,513 coronavirus cases, with 824 deaths and 2,635 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com