MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) in Calabarzon is not letting its guard down even as the national government has eased the community quarantine rules in all, except one, of the provinces in the region.

The DOH has approved and accredited a total of 300 community isolation units in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, as of May 6.

The region has an estimated population of 14.4 million (as of 2015 census). As of May 17, according to the DOH, there had been a total of 1,399 COVID-19 cases in Calabarzon, including 25 new ones. Ninety-four patients died, and 266 recovered.

“These isolation facilities will continue to operate and accommodate individuals who will be identified as possible and confirmed COVID-19 with mild symptoms”, DOH Calabarzon Director Eduardo Janairo said in a statement on Monday, May 18.

Over the weekend, the region, except for Laguna, transitioned from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ), upon the orders of the national government.

“These centers will facilitate the treatment and care of COVID patients in the communities should a second wave of COVID-19 cases occur. It is best that the health system is ready and capable to handle such situation,” Janairo said.

The isolation units, called “Ligtas-COVID Centers,” are jointly managed by local task forces, Barangay Health Emergency Response Team, and sanitation officers. Each center has a Ligtas-COVID manager.

Janairo said DOH Calabarzon had provided local government units with the necessary personal protection equipment for distribution to the healthcare workers in these community isolation units.

Below are the locations of Ligtas-COVID Centers per province. To summarize:

Cavite which has 25 centers, has had 315 confirmed positive cases

Laguna, with 41 centers, 410 cases

Batangas, with 59 centers, 145 cases

Rizal, with 24 centers, 424 cases

Quezon, 151 centers, 45 cases

Cavite

City/Town Facility Location Alfonso Alfonso Isolation Facility MC Mountain, Brgy. Buckstate Amadeo Amadeo Isolation Facility Inon Integrated National High School, Brgy. Talon Bacoor Bacoor Community Isolation Facility for PUI Aliw Inn, Brgy. Talaba 7 Carmona Carmona Community Isolation/ Quarantine Facility Sugar Rd. Brgy. Mabuhay Cavite City Cavite City Quarantine Facility P. Paterno, Brgy. 9, Caridad Dasmarinas City Dasmarinas City Quarantine Facility Paliparan High School Paliparan 2 Salawag Quarantine Facility Salawag Elementary School, Salawag Quarantine Facility for Balikbayans Manuela Ville Subdivision, San Agustin 2 Pagamutan ng Dasma Staff House Dasmarinas National High School, Burol 2 Gen. Mariano Alvarez GMA Ligtas COVID Isolation Facility Maderan Inn, Brgy. Maderan, Congressional Road Gen. Trias City Isolation Facility Brgy. Kidlatan Indang Indang Central/ East Elementary School Poblacion 1 Kawit Kawit Isolation Facility Magdalo-Potol Magallanes Magallanes Elementary School Real St. Brgy. 1 Isolation Facility for Health Workers Ames Resort, Gulod, Brgy. Bendita 1 Mendez Mendez Isolation Facility Galicia 3 Noveleta Noveleta Medcare Center COVID-19 Isolation Facility Brgy. San Jose 1 Rosario Rosario Isolation Facility Asia Novo Boutique Hotel, Poblacion Silang Silang Quarantine/COVID Response Center & Isolation Facility San Vicente II Tagaytay City Quarantine Hub Akle St. Kaybagal South Tanza Tanza Isolation Facility 1 Municipal Hall Compound, Daang Amaya 1 Tanza Isolation Facility 2 DA Training Center, Municipal Hall Compound, Daang Amaya 1 Tanza Quarantine Center for Health Workers 3rd Floor Tanza RHU, Municipal Hall Compound, Daang Amaya 1 Trece Martires City Treceño Medical Pavilion Brgy. Luciano DOH Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Brgy. Aguado

Laguna

City/Town Facility Location Laguna Province Athletes Village Sports Complex Sta. Cruz, Laguna Biñan Biñan Community Isolation Unit Pup Biñan Campus, Brgy. Zapote Ospital Ng Binan Emergency Quarantine Facility Canlalay Cabuyao Ospital Ng Cabuyao Isolation Facility (New Building) Brgy. Banay Banay Calamba River View Resort and Hotel Brgy. Parian Calauan Dayap Integrated National High School Brgy. Masiit Famy Famy National Integrated High School Community Isolation Unit Brgy. Tunhac Kalayaan San Juan National High School San Juan Kalayaan Municipal Isolation Unit Real St, San Juan Kalayaan Municipal Isolation Unit (For DepEd Approval) Real St, San Juan Liliw Batis Ng Liliw Resort Brgy. Laguan Liliw Senior High School Brgy. Ibabang Taykin Los Baños Langcauan Hall Jamboree Site, UPLB Luisiana Prince Iñigo Hotel and Restaurant Brgy. San Antonio JJF Hotel Rizal St. Lumban Lumban Central School Natl. Hiway, Brgy. Bagong Silang Mabitac Mabitac Evacuation Center Libis Ng Nayon Mabitac Integrated National High School Libis Ng Nayon Majayjay Suba National High School Quarantine Facility Brgy. Suba Nagcarlan Nagcarlan Covid-19 Isolation Hub Brgy. Maravilla Paete Central School Evacuation Center - Paete Elementary School T. Valdellon St. Brgy. Bagumbayan Pagsanjan La Corona Hotel Brgy. Pinagsanjan Pakil Kabulusan National High School Extension Hi-Way Barangay Gonzales Matikiw Elementary School Barangay Matikiw Pangil Balian Community College Annex Bcc Annex, Brgy. Isla Tourist Police Station Brgy. Natividad Lovely and Honey Hotel Brgy. Natividad Ligaya Hotel Brgy. Natividad Rizal Early Childhood Development Center Brgy. Pauli 2 San Pablo PPL SPC Covid Center - San Pablo City Quarantine Facility DLSP Compound, Barangay San Jose San Pedro San Pedro Community Isolation Unit Berbacs Compound, United San Pedro Subdivision, Brgy. San Antonio Siniloan Siniloan National High School Brgy. Wawa Bonjour Hotel Sitio Inanihan, Brgy. Halayhayin Camacho Hotel Sitio Botadero, Brgy. Halayhayin Sta. Cruz Laguna Doctors Hospital (Old) P. Guevara St. Brgy. Poblacion 1 Santa Cruz Integrated High School Brgy Oogong Sta. Maria Sta. Maria Municipal Isolation Unit Sta. Maria Integrated National High School, Brgy. Pob. II Sta. Rosa Sta. Rosa Community Isolation Unit Old Canossa Bldg., Brgy. Kanluran Victoria San Francisco Integrated National High School Brgy. San Francisco

Batangas

City/Town Facility Location Agoncillo Coral Na Munti National High School Brgy. Coral Na Munti Alitagtag Alitagtag RHU Poblacion Balayan Don Manuel Lopez Memorial District Hospital Brgy. Gumamela Balayan Senior High School Brgy. Caloocan Cepriana Ascue Memorial Elementary School Brgy. Malalay Balete Balete Central Elementary School Poblacion Batangas City Batangas City Temporary Health Facility 1 - Batangas City Temporary Health Facility 2 - Batangas City Temporary Health Facility 3 - Bauan Dr. Mario Bejasa General Hospital U.P Rizal St. Poblacion 1 The Bauan Plaza Hotel - Calaca La Salle Retreat House, Charles Huang Conf. Center Brgy. Cahil Calatagan Carlosa Elementary School Brgy. Carlosa Senior High School in Calatagan - Cuenca Martin Marasigan District Hospital Malvar Cor Mabini Sts., Brgy. 3 Ibabao Elementary School Ibabao R. Paterno Elementary School Poblacion 7 Balagbag Elementary School Balagbag Emmanuel Elementary School Emmanuel Don Juan Elementary School Don Juan Lumampao Elementary School Don Juan Cuenca Central School Poblacion II Dalipit East School Dalipit East San Felipe, Cuenca, Batangas San Felipe Dalipit West Elementary School Dalipit West Calumayin School Calumayin B. Pantas Memorial Elementary School Bungahan Cuenca National High School Bungahan T.C. Pasia Elementary School Pinagkaisahan Dr. Aranias Chavez Elementary School San Isidro Col P. Pasia Elementary School Dita Labao Elementary School Labao Ibaan Ibaan TB DOTS Building Near RHU, Brgy. Talaibon Malainin Evacuation Center Brgy. Malainin Laurel Laurel RHU Brgy. Poblacion 2 Lemery Lemery RHU Brgy. Ayao-Iyao Lian Lian Senior High School Brgy. Malaruhatan Lipa City Lipa Academy of Sports Culture and Arts Brgy. Dagatan Lobo Banalo Evacuation Center Brgy. Banalo And Brgy Balibago Lobo Municipal Hospital Fabrico Mabini Mabini General Hospital Pulong Niogan Malvar Malvar Quarantine Facility - Malvar Senior HS Poblacion Mataas Na Kahoy Mataas Na Kahoy RHU Brgy. IV Nasugbu Nascosta Resort Apacible Blvd. Brgy. Bucana Apacible Memorial District Hospital Villa Mariquita Subd., Lumbangan Padre Garcia Padre Garcia Isolation/Quarantine Facility Poblacion Rosario MVM Sto. Rosario District Hospital Namunga Rosario Rural Health Unit Poblacion B San Jose Mojon Elementary School and Dagatan Elem. School - San Juan San Juan Municipal Gymnasium, San Juan Senior HS San Juan San Luis San Luis Central School Poblacion San Nicolas San Nicolas RHU Poblacion Sta. Teresita Day Care Center of Poblacion 1 Poblacion 1 Taal Taal Senior High School Poblacion 2 Tanauan City LGU Operated Sambat Evacuation Center Brgy. Sambat Taysan Old Municipal Bldg. Near RHU Brgy. Poblacion Tingloy Macuha Beach Island Resort Brgy. Sto. Tomas Resort Tuy Gregorio Agoncillo Elementary School Brgy. Tuyon-Tuyon Gregorio Paradero Elementary School Brgy. Rizal

Rizal

City/Town Facility Location Angono Mahabang Parang RHU Mahabang Parang Antipolo City Aitech Quarantine Facility (Court) Marcos Highway, Brgy. Inarawan Baras Baras Municipal Isolation/Quarantine Facility PDRR Building, Baras Municipal Cmpd Baras Senior HS Sitio Rumaguit, Brgy. San Juan Binangonan Binangonan Isolation Facility for Covid 19 (I) - Evacuation Center Sitio Bunot, Brgy. Lunsad Binangonan Isolation Facility for Covid 19 (II) - Rehab Center Sitio Bunot, Brgy. Lunsad Cainta One Cainta Quarantine Center Cainta Municipal Compound, Brgy. Sto. Niño Cardona Cardona Senior High School New Building Dr. Estacio Blvd., Brgy. Dalig Jalajala Lubo Crisis Center Brgy Lubo Jalajala Preventive Crisis Center First District Morong Permanent Evacuation Center I Sitio Sagbat, Brgy. Maybancal First Responder Bldg. Brgy. Maybancal Balikbayan Multi-Purpose Bldg. Brgy. Bombongan Pililla Hulo National High School Sitio Ligua, Brgy. Hulo Hulo Multipurpose Hall Brgy. Hulo Imatong Multipurpose Hall Brgy. Imatong Bagong Bayan Multipurpose Hall Brgy. Bagong Bayan Quisao Multipurpose Hall Brgy. Quisao Rodriguez Montalban Quarantine and Treatment Center (Evacuation Center) Brgy. San Jose San Mateo Villa Apolonia Resort 176 Marang Road, Maly Froy's Apartelle C6 Kambal-Batasan Road, Brgy. Guitnang Bayan I Guitnang Bayan Elementary School Daang Bakal, Guitnang Bayan I Tanay URS-Tanay Annex Plaza Aldea Teresa Hanson Apartelle May Iba

Quezon

City/Town Facility Location Agdangan Brgy. Health Station Kanlurang Calutan Sitio Pulong Niyugan, Brgy. Kanlurang Calutan Evacuation Center Brgy. Kanlurang Calutan Sitio Pulong Niyugan, Brgy. Kanlurang Calutan Community Center Brgy. Sildora (Evacuation Center) Sitio Grace Park 2, Brgy. Sildora Private Property De Ramos Building Sitio Balot 1, Brgy. Silangang Calutan Brgy. Hall Salvacion Sitio 2 Community Center Brgy. Dayap (Evacuation Center) Sitio Central, Brgy. Dayap Early Childhood Care& Development Center Sitio Macalawang, Brgy. Sildora Alabat Alabat Central Elementary School Brgy.Poblacion 4 Atimonan Atimonan Central Elementary School Osmena St., Brgy. Zone Ii Buenavista Buenavista Municipal Quarantine Area (School) Buenavista Senior High School, Brgy. Cadlit Buenavista Municipal Isolation Unit Municipal Training Center, Brgy. Cadlit Burdeos Burdeos National High School Brgy. Poblacion Calauag Calauag Municipal Hospital (Infirmary) Pan-Philippine Hwy Candelaria Candelaria Elementary School 1 & 2 Poblacion Dolores Bulakin 1 Elementary School Bulakin II Bungoy Elementary School Purok 4, Brgy. Bungoy Dolores Central School (Annex) Purok 2, Brgy. Bungoy Dolores Central School Brgy. Bagong Anyo General Luna Pup General Luna Campus Sitio 4, Brgy. 7 General Nakar Municipal Health Office Annex Bldg. BEMONC Facility Brgy. Anoling Guinayangan Guinayangan Municipal Health Office (Evacuation Center) Brgy. Calimpac Gumaca Gumaca Evacuation Center Brgy. Panikihan Infanta Municipal Evacuation Building Brgy. Comon Jomalig Apad Health Center Brgy. Apad Casuguran Evacuation Center Brgy. Casuguran Bukal Health Station Brgy. Bucal Gongo Evacuation Center Brgy. Gongo Jomalig Rural Health Unit Brgy. Talisay Lopez Lopez Municipal Training Center Brgy. Villahermosa Lucban Paaralang Sekundarya Ng Lucban PSL Brgy. Aliliw Lucena City Lgu Controlled Isolation Facility (Grand Sulo Riviera Hotel) Grand Central Terminal, Brgy. Ilayang Dupay Macalelon Barangay Damayan Day Care Center Brgy. Damayan Barangay Luctob Day Care Center Brgy. Luctob Macalelon Rural Health Unit Conference Room Brgy. Pinagbayanan Mauban Mauban Livelihood Training and Learning Center Brgy. Balay Balay Padre Burgos Brgy. Cabuyao Norte National Child Development Center Purok Pag-Asa Brgy. Cabuyao Norte Brgy. Danlagan Health Center Sitio Project, Brgy. Danlagan Brgy. Punta Day Care Center Sitio Ii Brgy. Punta San Vicente Brgy. Hall Sitio Aromahan, Brgy. San Vicente Brgy Yawe Day Care Center Brgy. Yawe Brgy. Basiao, Brgy Hall (2nd Floor) Purok 1, Brgy. Basiao Cabuyao Sur Day Care Center Purok Luningning 1, Brgy. Cabuyao Sur Brgy. Hinguiwin Brgy. Hall (1st Floor) Purok Ii, Brgy. Hinguiwin Kinagunan Ibaba Day Care Center Purok Bagong Silang, Brgy. Kinagunan Ibaba Kinagunan Ilaya Day Care Center Purok Masagana, Brgy. Kinagunan Ilaya Lipata Day Care Center Purok Centro, Brgy. Lipata Brgy. Marao Senior Citizen Building Purok 6, Brgy. Marao Marquez Day Care Center Purok Ibaba, Brgy. Marquez San Isidro Day Care Center Purok Matagumpay, Brgy. San Isidro Sipa Day Care Center Sipa Ii, Brgy. Sipa Tulay Buhangin Child Development Center Purok 1, Brgy. Tulay Buhangin Walay Day Care Center Purok Maligaya, Brgy. Walay Pagbilao Binahaan Integrated School Brgy. Binahaan, Sitio Crossing Panukulan RHU Laboratory Purok 5 Brgy. San Juan Senior Citizen Hall Brgy. San Juan Panukulan, Quezon Halfway House Brgy. San Juan Matangkap Brgy Isolation Unit Purok 1, Brgy. Matangkap Bonbon Brgy Hall Purok 2, Bonbon Community Center Rizal Kinalagti Brgy. Isolation Unit Brgy. Kinalagti Community Center Brgy. Pandan Lipata Brgy. Isolation Unit Brgy. Lipata Day Care Center Purok 2, Bonbon Patnanungan RHU Extension Senior Citizen Brgy. Poblacion Perez Mainit Norte Elementary School Brgy. Mainit Norte Perez Central Elementary School Brgy. Pagkakaisa Perez National High School Brgy. Mapagmahal Perez West Elementary School Brgy. Bagong Silang Severo Tejada Integrated School Brgy. Mainit Sur Tourism Convention Center Brgy. Pinagtubigan West Pitogo Pitogo RHU (Brgy. Hall) Brgy. Maaliw Plaridel Tumagay Brgy. Hall Brgy. M.L. Tumagay Plaridel Central School Brgy. Pampaaralan Concepcion Elementary School Brgy.Concepcion Ilosong Elementary School Brgy. Ilosong Tanauan Elementary School Brgy. Tanauan Polillo Polillo Central Elementary School Del Pilar St., Brgy. Poblacion Anawan Elementary School Brgy. Anawan Brgy. Atulayan Day Care Center Brgy. Atulayan Binibitinan Elementary School Brgy. Binibitinan Bislian Elementary School Brgy. Bislian Bucao Elementary School Brgy. Bucao Canicanian Elementary School Brgy. Canicanian Kalubakis Day Care Center Brgy. Kalubakis Kalubakis Elementary School Brgy. Kalubakis Languyin Elementary School Brgy. Languyin Macnit Elementary School Sitio Macnit, Brgy. Macnit Libjo Elementary School Brgy. Libjo Pamatdan Elementary School Brgy/ Pamatdan Pilion Day Care Center Purok Ibaba, Brgy Pilion Pilion Elementary School Brgy. Pilion Pinaglubayan Elementary School Brgy. Pinaglubayan Sabang Elementary School Brgy. Sabang Sabang National High School Brgy. Sabang Salipsip Elementary School Brgy. Salipsip Sibulan Elementary School Brgy. Sibulan Bigyan Elementary School Sitio Bigyan, Brgy. Sibulan Taluong National High School Brgy. Taluong Tamulaya Elementary School Brgy. Tamulaya Quezon Municipal Evacuation Center Brgy. 4 Cesar C. Tan Memorial National Highschool Brgy. 4 Real Former PLDT Office Sitio Talisay, Brgy. Capalong Sampaloc Adela S. Torres National Highschool Brgy. Bayongon San Andres San Andres Training Center Brgy. Poblacion San Antonio Buliran Evacuation Center Brgy. Buliran Juanito C. Wagan Elementary School Brgy. San Jose San Narciso San Narciso Tourism Building Brgy. Pagdadamayan Sariaya Pili National High School Brgy. Pili Tagkawayan Munting Parang National Highschool Brgy. Munting Parang Tiaong Sangguniang Bayan Building Municipal Hall Compound, Robles St., Poblacion 3 Unisan Unisan Central Elementary School Sitio Buklod-Kamay Brgy. F. De Jesus Unisan Integrated Highschool Sitio Buklod-Kamay Brgy. F. De Jesus Brgy F De Jesus Evacuation Center Sitio Buklod Kamay, Brgy. F. De Jesus Brgy F De Jesus Temporary Isolation Facility-Comelec Building Sitio Buklod Kamay, Brgy.F. De Jesus Balanacan Health Center Brgy. Balanacan Lapu-Lapu Brgy. Hall Brgy. Burgos Bonifacio Health Center Brgy. Bonifacio General Luna Brgy Hall Sitio Pinagbitinan, Brgy. Gen. Luna Ibaba Bulo Evacuation Center Sitio Abo-Abo Brgy. Ibaba Bulo Brgy F De Jesus- VAWC Building Sitio Buklod Kamay, Brgy. F. De Jesus Ibaba Kalilayan Evacuation Center Brgy. Ibaba Kalilayan Ilaya Bulo Multipurpose Hall Sitio Parada 1 Brgy. Ilaya Bulo Ilaya Kalilayan Daycare Center Brgy. Ilaya Kalilayan Lapu-Lapu Brgy. Hall Brgy. Lapu-Lapu Iba. Mariok Brgy. Hall Brgy. Mairok Ibaba Mairok Ilaya Brgy. Hall Brgy. Mairok Ilaya Malvar Health Center Sitio Sentro Brgy. Malvar Malvar Brgy. Hall (Session Hall) Sitio Sentro Brgy. Malvar Maputat Brgy. Hall Sitio Sentro Brgy. Maputat Muliguin Brgy. Hall Sitio Gitna Brgy. Muliguin Pagaguasan Brgy Hall Brgy. Pagaguasan Panaon Ibaba Barangay Hall Brgy. Panaon Ibaba Leonarda D. Vera Cruz National Highschool Brgy. Panaon Ibaba Plaridel Brgy. Health Center Brgy. Plaridel Punta Brgy. Hall Sitio Dahon-Palay Brgy. Punta R. Magsaysay Evacuation Center Brgy. Ramon Magsaysay Raja Soliman Brgy. Hall Brgy. Raja Soliman Socorro Health Center Brgy. Socorro San Roque Brgy Health Center Sitio Pantay, Brgy San Roque Ibabang Cabulihan Health Center Sitio Centro, Brgy Ibabang Cabulihan Ilaya Cabulihan Day Care Center Sitio Centro, Barangay Ilaya Cabulihan Tagumpay Day Care Center Purok 2, Barangay Tagumpay Tagumpay Health Center Purok 2, Barangay Tagumpay Balagtas Brgy. Hall Sitio Centro Balagtas Ibaba Rizal Brgy. Hall Sitio Iwasin, Brgy. Rizal Ibaba Caigdal Office Sitio Maligaya Caigdal Mabini Elementary School Sitio Bahay Nayon Tubigan Brgy. Hall Sitio Centro, Brgy. Tubigan Tubas Day Care Center Sitio Centro Tubas Tubas Barangay Hall Sitio Centro Tubas Tubas Evacuation Center Sitio Campo Tubas

