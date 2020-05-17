LIST: More than 300 COVID isolation centers in Calabarzon
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) in Calabarzon is not letting its guard down even as the national government has eased the community quarantine rules in all, except one, of the provinces in the region.
The DOH has approved and accredited a total of 300 community isolation units in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, as of May 6.
The region has an estimated population of 14.4 million (as of 2015 census). As of May 17, according to the DOH, there had been a total of 1,399 COVID-19 cases in Calabarzon, including 25 new ones. Ninety-four patients died, and 266 recovered.
“These isolation facilities will continue to operate and accommodate individuals who will be identified as possible and confirmed COVID-19 with mild symptoms”, DOH Calabarzon Director Eduardo Janairo said in a statement on Monday, May 18.
Over the weekend, the region, except for Laguna, transitioned from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ), upon the orders of the national government.
“These centers will facilitate the treatment and care of COVID patients in the communities should a second wave of COVID-19 cases occur. It is best that the health system is ready and capable to handle such situation,” Janairo said.
The isolation units, called “Ligtas-COVID Centers,” are jointly managed by local task forces, Barangay Health Emergency Response Team, and sanitation officers. Each center has a Ligtas-COVID manager.
Janairo said DOH Calabarzon had provided local government units with the necessary personal protection equipment for distribution to the healthcare workers in these community isolation units.
Below are the locations of Ligtas-COVID Centers per province. To summarize:
- Cavite which has 25 centers, has had 315 confirmed positive cases
- Laguna, with 41 centers, 410 cases
- Batangas, with 59 centers, 145 cases
- Rizal, with 24 centers, 424 cases
- Quezon, 151 centers, 45 cases
Cavite
|City/Town
|Facility
|Location
|Alfonso
|Alfonso Isolation Facility
|MC Mountain, Brgy. Buckstate
|Amadeo
|Amadeo Isolation Facility
|Inon Integrated National High School, Brgy. Talon
|Bacoor
|Bacoor Community Isolation Facility for PUI
|Aliw Inn, Brgy. Talaba 7
|Carmona
|Carmona Community Isolation/ Quarantine Facility
|Sugar Rd. Brgy. Mabuhay
|Cavite City
|Cavite City Quarantine Facility
|P. Paterno, Brgy. 9, Caridad
|Dasmarinas City
|Dasmarinas City Quarantine Facility
|Paliparan High School Paliparan 2
|Salawag Quarantine Facility
|Salawag Elementary School, Salawag
|Quarantine Facility for Balikbayans
|Manuela Ville Subdivision, San Agustin 2
|Pagamutan ng Dasma Staff House
|Dasmarinas National High School, Burol 2
|Gen. Mariano Alvarez
|GMA Ligtas COVID Isolation Facility
|Maderan Inn, Brgy. Maderan, Congressional Road
|Gen. Trias City
|Isolation Facility
|Brgy. Kidlatan
|Indang
|Indang Central/ East Elementary School
|Poblacion 1
|Kawit
|Kawit Isolation Facility
|Magdalo-Potol
|Magallanes
|Magallanes Elementary School
|Real St. Brgy. 1
|Isolation Facility for Health Workers
|Ames Resort, Gulod, Brgy. Bendita 1
|Mendez
|Mendez Isolation Facility
|Galicia 3
|Noveleta
|Noveleta Medcare Center COVID-19 Isolation Facility
|Brgy. San Jose 1
|Rosario
|Rosario Isolation Facility
|Asia Novo Boutique Hotel, Poblacion
|Silang
|Silang Quarantine/COVID Response Center & Isolation Facility
|San Vicente II
|Tagaytay City
|Quarantine Hub
|Akle St. Kaybagal South
|Tanza
|Tanza Isolation Facility 1
|Municipal Hall Compound, Daang Amaya 1
|Tanza Isolation Facility 2
|DA Training Center, Municipal Hall Compound, Daang Amaya 1
|Tanza Quarantine Center for Health Workers
|3rd Floor Tanza RHU, Municipal Hall Compound, Daang Amaya 1
|Trece Martires City
|Treceño Medical Pavilion
|Brgy. Luciano
|DOH Treatment and Rehabilitation Center
|Brgy. Aguado
Laguna
|City/Town
|Facility
|Location
|Laguna Province
|Athletes Village Sports Complex
|Sta. Cruz, Laguna
|Biñan
|Biñan Community Isolation Unit
|Pup Biñan Campus, Brgy. Zapote
|Ospital Ng Binan Emergency Quarantine Facility
|Canlalay
|Cabuyao
|Ospital Ng Cabuyao Isolation Facility (New Building)
|Brgy. Banay Banay
|Calamba
|River View Resort and Hotel
|Brgy. Parian
|Calauan
|Dayap Integrated National High School
|Brgy. Masiit
|Famy
|Famy National Integrated High School Community Isolation Unit
|Brgy. Tunhac
|Kalayaan
|San Juan National High School
|San Juan
|Kalayaan Municipal Isolation Unit
|Real St, San Juan
|Kalayaan Municipal Isolation Unit (For DepEd Approval)
|Real St, San Juan
|Liliw
|Batis Ng Liliw Resort
|Brgy. Laguan
|Liliw Senior High School
|Brgy. Ibabang Taykin
|Los Baños
|Langcauan Hall
|Jamboree Site, UPLB
|Luisiana
|Prince Iñigo Hotel and Restaurant
|Brgy. San Antonio
|JJF Hotel
|Rizal St.
|Lumban
|Lumban Central School
|Natl. Hiway, Brgy. Bagong Silang
|Mabitac
|Mabitac Evacuation Center
|Libis Ng Nayon
|Mabitac Integrated National High School
|Libis Ng Nayon
|Majayjay
|Suba National High School Quarantine Facility
|Brgy. Suba
|Nagcarlan
|Nagcarlan Covid-19 Isolation Hub
|Brgy. Maravilla
|Paete
|Central School Evacuation Center
|-
|Paete Elementary School
|T. Valdellon St. Brgy. Bagumbayan
|Pagsanjan
|La Corona Hotel
|Brgy. Pinagsanjan
|Pakil
|Kabulusan National High School Extension
|Hi-Way Barangay Gonzales
|Matikiw Elementary School
|Barangay Matikiw
|Pangil
|Balian Community College Annex
|Bcc Annex, Brgy. Isla
|Tourist Police Station
|Brgy. Natividad
|Lovely and Honey Hotel
|Brgy. Natividad
|Ligaya Hotel
|Brgy. Natividad
|Rizal
|Early Childhood Development Center
|Brgy. Pauli 2
|San Pablo
|PPL SPC Covid Center
|-
|San Pablo City Quarantine Facility
|DLSP Compound, Barangay San Jose
|San Pedro
|San Pedro Community Isolation Unit
|Berbacs Compound, United San Pedro Subdivision, Brgy. San Antonio
|Siniloan
|Siniloan National High School
|Brgy. Wawa
|Bonjour Hotel
|Sitio Inanihan, Brgy. Halayhayin
|Camacho Hotel
|Sitio Botadero, Brgy. Halayhayin
|Sta. Cruz
|Laguna Doctors Hospital (Old)
|P. Guevara St. Brgy. Poblacion 1
|Santa Cruz Integrated High School
|Brgy Oogong
|Sta. Maria
|Sta. Maria Municipal Isolation Unit
|Sta. Maria Integrated National High School, Brgy. Pob. II
|Sta. Rosa
|Sta. Rosa Community Isolation Unit
|Old Canossa Bldg., Brgy. Kanluran
|Victoria
|San Francisco Integrated National High School
|Brgy. San Francisco
Batangas
|City/Town
|Facility
|Location
|Agoncillo
|Coral Na Munti National High School
|Brgy. Coral Na Munti
|Alitagtag
|Alitagtag RHU
|Poblacion
|Balayan
|Don Manuel Lopez Memorial District Hospital
|Brgy. Gumamela
|Balayan Senior High School
|Brgy. Caloocan
|Cepriana Ascue Memorial Elementary School
|Brgy. Malalay
|Balete
|Balete Central Elementary School
|Poblacion
|Batangas City
|Batangas City Temporary Health Facility 1
|-
|Batangas City Temporary Health Facility 2
|-
|Batangas City Temporary Health Facility 3
|-
|Bauan
|Dr. Mario Bejasa General Hospital
|U.P Rizal St. Poblacion 1
|The Bauan Plaza Hotel
|-
|Calaca
|La Salle Retreat House, Charles Huang Conf. Center
|Brgy. Cahil
|Calatagan
|Carlosa Elementary School
|Brgy. Carlosa
|Senior High School in Calatagan
|-
|Cuenca
|Martin Marasigan District Hospital
|Malvar Cor Mabini Sts., Brgy. 3
|Ibabao Elementary School
|Ibabao
|R. Paterno Elementary School
|Poblacion 7
|Balagbag Elementary School
|Balagbag
|Emmanuel Elementary School
|Emmanuel
|Don Juan Elementary School
|Don Juan
|Lumampao Elementary School
|Don Juan
|Cuenca Central School
|Poblacion II
|Dalipit East School
|Dalipit East
|San Felipe, Cuenca, Batangas
|San Felipe
|Dalipit West Elementary School
|Dalipit West
|Calumayin School
|Calumayin
|B. Pantas Memorial Elementary School
|Bungahan
|Cuenca National High School
|Bungahan
|T.C. Pasia Elementary School
|Pinagkaisahan
|Dr. Aranias Chavez Elementary School
|San Isidro
|Col P. Pasia Elementary School
|Dita
|Labao Elementary School
|Labao
|Ibaan
|Ibaan TB DOTS Building
|Near RHU, Brgy. Talaibon
|Malainin Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Malainin
|Laurel
|Laurel RHU
|Brgy. Poblacion 2
|Lemery
|Lemery RHU
|Brgy. Ayao-Iyao
|Lian
|Lian Senior High School
|Brgy. Malaruhatan
|Lipa City
|Lipa Academy of Sports Culture and Arts
|Brgy. Dagatan
|Lobo
|Banalo Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Banalo And Brgy Balibago
|Lobo Municipal Hospital
|Fabrico
|Mabini
|Mabini General Hospital
|Pulong Niogan
|Malvar
|Malvar Quarantine Facility - Malvar Senior HS
|Poblacion
|Mataas Na Kahoy
|Mataas Na Kahoy RHU
|Brgy. IV
|Nasugbu
|Nascosta Resort
|Apacible Blvd. Brgy. Bucana
|Apacible Memorial District Hospital
|Villa Mariquita Subd., Lumbangan
|Padre Garcia
|Padre Garcia Isolation/Quarantine Facility
|Poblacion
|Rosario
|MVM Sto. Rosario District Hospital
|Namunga
|Rosario Rural Health Unit
|Poblacion B
|San Jose
|Mojon Elementary School and Dagatan Elem. School
|-
|San Juan
|San Juan Municipal Gymnasium, San Juan Senior HS
|San Juan
|San Luis
|San Luis Central School
|Poblacion
|San Nicolas
|San Nicolas RHU
|Poblacion
|Sta. Teresita
|Day Care Center of Poblacion 1
|Poblacion 1
|Taal
|Taal Senior High School
|Poblacion 2
|Tanauan City
|LGU Operated Sambat Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Sambat
|Taysan
|Old Municipal Bldg.
|Near RHU Brgy. Poblacion
|Tingloy
|Macuha Beach Island Resort
|Brgy. Sto. Tomas Resort
|Tuy
|Gregorio Agoncillo Elementary School
|Brgy. Tuyon-Tuyon
|Gregorio Paradero Elementary School
|Brgy. Rizal
Rizal
|City/Town
|Facility
|Location
|Angono
|Mahabang Parang RHU
|Mahabang Parang
|Antipolo City
|Aitech Quarantine Facility (Court)
|Marcos Highway, Brgy. Inarawan
|Baras
|Baras Municipal Isolation/Quarantine Facility
|PDRR Building, Baras Municipal Cmpd
|Baras Senior HS
|Sitio Rumaguit, Brgy. San Juan
|Binangonan
|Binangonan Isolation Facility for Covid 19 (I) - Evacuation Center
|Sitio Bunot, Brgy. Lunsad
|Binangonan Isolation Facility for Covid 19 (II) - Rehab Center
|Sitio Bunot, Brgy. Lunsad
|Cainta
|One Cainta Quarantine Center
|Cainta Municipal Compound, Brgy. Sto. Niño
|Cardona
|Cardona Senior High School New Building
|Dr. Estacio Blvd., Brgy. Dalig
|Jalajala
|Lubo Crisis Center
|Brgy Lubo
|Jalajala Preventive Crisis Center
|First District
|Morong
|Permanent Evacuation Center I
|Sitio Sagbat, Brgy. Maybancal
|First Responder Bldg.
|Brgy. Maybancal
|Balikbayan Multi-Purpose Bldg.
|Brgy. Bombongan
|Pililla
|Hulo National High School
|Sitio Ligua, Brgy. Hulo
|Hulo Multipurpose Hall
|Brgy. Hulo
|Imatong Multipurpose Hall
|Brgy. Imatong
|Bagong Bayan Multipurpose Hall
|Brgy. Bagong Bayan
|Quisao Multipurpose Hall
|Brgy. Quisao
|Rodriguez
|Montalban Quarantine and Treatment Center (Evacuation Center)
|Brgy. San Jose
|San Mateo
|Villa Apolonia Resort
|176 Marang Road, Maly
|Froy's Apartelle
|C6 Kambal-Batasan Road, Brgy. Guitnang Bayan I
|Guitnang Bayan Elementary School
|Daang Bakal, Guitnang Bayan I
|Tanay
|URS-Tanay Annex
|Plaza Aldea
|Teresa
|Hanson Apartelle
|May Iba
Quezon
|City/Town
|Facility
|Location
|Agdangan
|Brgy. Health Station Kanlurang Calutan
|Sitio Pulong Niyugan, Brgy. Kanlurang Calutan
|Evacuation Center Brgy. Kanlurang Calutan
|Sitio Pulong Niyugan, Brgy. Kanlurang Calutan
|Community Center Brgy. Sildora (Evacuation Center)
|Sitio Grace Park 2, Brgy. Sildora
|Private Property De Ramos Building
|Sitio Balot 1, Brgy. Silangang Calutan
|Brgy. Hall Salvacion
|Sitio 2
|Community Center Brgy. Dayap (Evacuation Center)
|Sitio Central, Brgy. Dayap
|Early Childhood Care& Development Center
|Sitio Macalawang, Brgy. Sildora
|Alabat
|Alabat Central Elementary School
|Brgy.Poblacion 4
|Atimonan
|Atimonan Central Elementary School
|Osmena St., Brgy. Zone Ii
|Buenavista
|Buenavista Municipal Quarantine Area (School)
|Buenavista Senior High School, Brgy. Cadlit
|Buenavista Municipal Isolation Unit
|Municipal Training Center, Brgy. Cadlit
|Burdeos
|Burdeos National High School
|Brgy. Poblacion
|Calauag
|Calauag Municipal Hospital (Infirmary)
|Pan-Philippine Hwy
|Candelaria
|Candelaria Elementary School 1 & 2
|Poblacion
|Dolores
|Bulakin 1 Elementary School
|Bulakin II
|Bungoy Elementary School
|Purok 4, Brgy. Bungoy
|Dolores Central School (Annex)
|Purok 2, Brgy. Bungoy
|Dolores Central School
|Brgy. Bagong Anyo
|General Luna
|Pup General Luna Campus
|Sitio 4, Brgy. 7
|General Nakar
|Municipal Health Office Annex Bldg. BEMONC Facility
|Brgy. Anoling
|Guinayangan
|Guinayangan Municipal Health Office (Evacuation Center)
|Brgy. Calimpac
|Gumaca
|Gumaca Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Panikihan
|Infanta
|Municipal Evacuation Building
|Brgy. Comon
|Jomalig
|Apad Health Center
|Brgy. Apad
|Casuguran Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Casuguran
|Bukal Health Station
|Brgy. Bucal
|Gongo Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Gongo
|Jomalig Rural Health Unit
|Brgy. Talisay
|Lopez
|Lopez Municipal Training Center
|Brgy. Villahermosa
|Lucban
|Paaralang Sekundarya Ng Lucban
|PSL Brgy. Aliliw
|Lucena City
|Lgu Controlled Isolation Facility (Grand Sulo Riviera Hotel)
|Grand Central Terminal, Brgy. Ilayang Dupay
|Macalelon
|Barangay Damayan Day Care Center
|Brgy. Damayan
|Barangay Luctob Day Care Center
|Brgy. Luctob
|Macalelon Rural Health Unit Conference Room
|Brgy. Pinagbayanan
|Mauban
|Mauban Livelihood Training and Learning Center
|Brgy. Balay Balay
|Padre Burgos
|Brgy. Cabuyao Norte National Child Development Center
|Purok Pag-Asa Brgy. Cabuyao Norte
|Brgy. Danlagan Health Center
|Sitio Project, Brgy. Danlagan
|Brgy. Punta Day Care Center
|Sitio Ii Brgy. Punta
|San Vicente Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Aromahan, Brgy. San Vicente
|Brgy Yawe Day Care Center
|Brgy. Yawe
|Brgy. Basiao, Brgy Hall (2nd Floor)
|Purok 1, Brgy. Basiao
|Cabuyao Sur Day Care Center
|Purok Luningning 1, Brgy. Cabuyao Sur
|Brgy. Hinguiwin Brgy. Hall (1st Floor)
|Purok Ii, Brgy. Hinguiwin
|Kinagunan Ibaba Day Care Center
|Purok Bagong Silang, Brgy. Kinagunan Ibaba
|Kinagunan Ilaya Day Care Center
|Purok Masagana, Brgy. Kinagunan Ilaya
|Lipata Day Care Center
|Purok Centro, Brgy. Lipata
|Brgy. Marao Senior Citizen Building
|Purok 6, Brgy. Marao
|Marquez Day Care Center
|Purok Ibaba, Brgy. Marquez
|San Isidro Day Care Center
|Purok Matagumpay, Brgy. San Isidro
|Sipa Day Care Center
|Sipa Ii, Brgy. Sipa
|Tulay Buhangin Child Development Center
|Purok 1, Brgy. Tulay Buhangin
|Walay Day Care Center
|Purok Maligaya, Brgy. Walay
|Pagbilao
|Binahaan Integrated School
|Brgy. Binahaan, Sitio Crossing
|Panukulan
|RHU Laboratory
|Purok 5 Brgy. San Juan
|Senior Citizen Hall
|Brgy. San Juan
|Panukulan, Quezon Halfway House
|Brgy. San Juan
|Matangkap Brgy Isolation Unit
|Purok 1, Brgy. Matangkap
|Bonbon Brgy Hall
|Purok 2, Bonbon
|Community Center
|Rizal
|Kinalagti Brgy. Isolation Unit
|Brgy. Kinalagti
|Community Center
|Brgy. Pandan
|Lipata Brgy. Isolation Unit
|Brgy. Lipata
|Day Care Center
|Purok 2, Bonbon
|Patnanungan
|RHU Extension Senior Citizen
|Brgy. Poblacion
|Perez
|Mainit Norte Elementary School
|Brgy. Mainit Norte
|Perez Central Elementary School
|Brgy. Pagkakaisa
|Perez National High School
|Brgy. Mapagmahal
|Perez West Elementary School
|Brgy. Bagong Silang
|Severo Tejada Integrated School
|Brgy. Mainit Sur
|Tourism Convention Center
|Brgy. Pinagtubigan West
|Pitogo
|Pitogo RHU (Brgy. Hall)
|Brgy. Maaliw
|Plaridel
|Tumagay Brgy. Hall
|Brgy. M.L. Tumagay
|Plaridel Central School
|Brgy. Pampaaralan
|Concepcion Elementary School
|Brgy.Concepcion
|Ilosong Elementary School
|Brgy. Ilosong
|Tanauan Elementary School
|Brgy. Tanauan
|Polillo
|Polillo Central Elementary School
|Del Pilar St., Brgy. Poblacion
|Anawan Elementary School
|Brgy. Anawan
|Brgy. Atulayan Day Care Center
|Brgy. Atulayan
|Binibitinan Elementary School
|Brgy. Binibitinan
|Bislian Elementary School
|Brgy. Bislian
|Bucao Elementary School
|Brgy. Bucao
|Canicanian Elementary School
|Brgy. Canicanian
|Kalubakis Day Care Center
|Brgy. Kalubakis
|Kalubakis Elementary School
|Brgy. Kalubakis
|Languyin Elementary School
|Brgy. Languyin
|Macnit Elementary School
|Sitio Macnit, Brgy. Macnit
|Libjo Elementary School
|Brgy. Libjo
|Pamatdan Elementary School
|Brgy/ Pamatdan
|Pilion Day Care Center
|Purok Ibaba, Brgy Pilion
|Pilion Elementary School
|Brgy. Pilion
|Pinaglubayan Elementary School
|Brgy. Pinaglubayan
|Sabang Elementary School
|Brgy. Sabang
|Sabang National High School
|Brgy. Sabang
|Salipsip Elementary School
|Brgy. Salipsip
|Sibulan Elementary School
|Brgy. Sibulan
|Bigyan Elementary School
|Sitio Bigyan, Brgy. Sibulan
|Taluong National High School
|Brgy. Taluong
|Tamulaya Elementary School
|Brgy. Tamulaya
|Quezon
|Municipal Evacuation Center
|Brgy. 4
|Cesar C. Tan Memorial National Highschool
|Brgy. 4
|Real
|Former PLDT Office
|Sitio Talisay, Brgy. Capalong
|Sampaloc
|Adela S. Torres National Highschool
|Brgy. Bayongon
|San Andres
|San Andres Training Center
|Brgy. Poblacion
|San Antonio
|Buliran Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Buliran
|Juanito C. Wagan Elementary School
|Brgy. San Jose
|San Narciso
|San Narciso Tourism Building
|Brgy. Pagdadamayan
|Sariaya
|Pili National High School
|Brgy. Pili
|Tagkawayan
|Munting Parang National Highschool
|Brgy. Munting Parang
|Tiaong
|Sangguniang Bayan Building
|Municipal Hall Compound, Robles St., Poblacion 3
|Unisan
|Unisan Central Elementary School
|Sitio Buklod-Kamay Brgy. F. De Jesus
|Unisan Integrated Highschool
|Sitio Buklod-Kamay Brgy. F. De Jesus
|Brgy F De Jesus Evacuation Center
|Sitio Buklod Kamay, Brgy. F. De Jesus
|Brgy F De Jesus Temporary Isolation Facility-Comelec Building
|Sitio Buklod Kamay, Brgy.F. De Jesus
|Balanacan Health Center
|Brgy. Balanacan
|Lapu-Lapu Brgy. Hall
|Brgy. Burgos
|Bonifacio Health Center
|Brgy. Bonifacio
|General Luna Brgy Hall
|Sitio Pinagbitinan, Brgy. Gen. Luna
|Ibaba Bulo Evacuation Center
|Sitio Abo-Abo Brgy. Ibaba Bulo
|Brgy F De Jesus- VAWC Building
|Sitio Buklod Kamay, Brgy. F. De Jesus
|Ibaba Kalilayan Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Ibaba Kalilayan
|Ilaya Bulo Multipurpose Hall
|Sitio Parada 1 Brgy. Ilaya Bulo
|Ilaya Kalilayan Daycare Center
|Brgy. Ilaya Kalilayan
|Lapu-Lapu Brgy. Hall
|Brgy. Lapu-Lapu
|Iba. Mariok Brgy. Hall
|Brgy. Mairok Ibaba
|Mairok Ilaya Brgy. Hall
|Brgy. Mairok Ilaya
|Malvar Health Center
|Sitio Sentro Brgy. Malvar
|Malvar Brgy. Hall (Session Hall)
|Sitio Sentro Brgy. Malvar
|Maputat Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Sentro Brgy. Maputat
|Muliguin Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Gitna Brgy. Muliguin
|Pagaguasan Brgy Hall
|Brgy. Pagaguasan
|Panaon Ibaba Barangay Hall
|Brgy. Panaon Ibaba
|Leonarda D. Vera Cruz National Highschool
|Brgy. Panaon Ibaba
|Plaridel Brgy. Health Center
|Brgy. Plaridel
|Punta Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Dahon-Palay Brgy. Punta
|R. Magsaysay Evacuation Center
|Brgy. Ramon Magsaysay
|Raja Soliman Brgy. Hall
|Brgy. Raja Soliman
|Socorro Health Center
|Brgy. Socorro
|San Roque Brgy Health Center
|Sitio Pantay, Brgy San Roque
|Ibabang Cabulihan Health Center
|Sitio Centro, Brgy Ibabang Cabulihan
|Ilaya Cabulihan Day Care Center
|Sitio Centro, Barangay Ilaya Cabulihan
|Tagumpay Day Care Center
|Purok 2, Barangay Tagumpay
|Tagumpay Health Center
|Purok 2, Barangay Tagumpay
|Balagtas Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Centro Balagtas
|Ibaba Rizal Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Iwasin, Brgy. Rizal Ibaba
|Caigdal Office
|Sitio Maligaya Caigdal
|Mabini Elementary School
|Sitio Bahay Nayon
|Tubigan Brgy. Hall
|Sitio Centro, Brgy. Tubigan
|Tubas Day Care Center
|Sitio Centro Tubas
|Tubas Barangay Hall
|Sitio Centro Tubas
|Tubas Evacuation Center
|Sitio Campo Tubas
