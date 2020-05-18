MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives aims to approve on Monday, May 18, the bill granting media giant ABS-CBN a temporary franchise valid until October 31, 2020.

The House bill granting the temporary franchise proposed by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano would require the media network to dedicate 10% of its paid advertisements to the government.

Watch the House session live on Monday, 3 pm. – Rappler.com