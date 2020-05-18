MANILA, Philippines – As several regions ease restrictions and transition to general community quarantine (GTQ), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will require public utility vehicles (PUVs) to keep a list of all passengers they ferry.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra made the announcement in a Laging Handa briefing on Monday, May 18, saying part of safety protocols in allowing limited PUV operations in GCQ areas was having contact tracing measures in place. This would be used to locate passengers in case a coronavirus patient took public transport, he added.

"They need to have a manifesto of passengers, with their names and contact numbers…inside public vehicles," Delgra said in Filipino, adding this would apply to jeepneys, taxis, buses, and other public transport allowed to operate under GCQ.

Delgra appealed to passengers to keep a personal list of PUVs they ride in case they unknowingly come in contact with a person positive for the coronavirus.

Other measures being pushed by the LTFRB to aid in contact tracing include online bookings for taxis and transport network vehicle services through mobile applications. Delgra said this would take care of contact tracing measures as online bookings would include passengers’ specific travel history.

The LTFRB earlier said it would allow taxis and ride-hailing operators on the road in a limited capacity, with its regional offices determining the number of vehicles to be deployed, based on "demand."

Since May 16, Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) while Cebu City and Mandaue City were under ECQ.

The rest of the country is under GCQ, where public transportation is allowed but only at half their capacity. – Rappler.com