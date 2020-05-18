MANILA, Philippines – The number of health workers who tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 2,314, with majority of infections seen in nurses and physicians, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) announced on Monday, May 18.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said based on figures as of Sunday, May 17, no new fatalities were reported among health workers, keeping the death toll at 35.

A total of 938 health workers have since recovered from the disease.

The total confirmed cases include 1,341 active cases, with 992 mild patients, 344 who are asymptomatic or showing no symptoms, 4 who are severe, and one critical patient.

The DOH said the top 5 medical professions that reported coronavirus cases are nurses (841 cases), physicians (671), nursing assistants (144), medical technologists (84), radiologic technologists (42), and non-medical staff (284).

Health workers are among those considered to be at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus, as their work on the front lines leave them exposed to the virus when treating and testing patients.

Because of this, health workers are among those prioritized for testing under the government's expanded testing program.

As of Monday, the Philippines reported 12,718 coronavirus cases, including 831 deaths and 2,729 recoveries. – Rappler.com

