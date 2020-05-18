MANILA, Philippines – Over 1,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases have been confirmed in Manila City as of Monday, May 18.

According to data released by the Manila City government, a total of 1,057 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 166 recoveries and 91 deaths. They are also monitoring 839 probable cases and 1,280 suspected cases.

Manila is looking after around 2 million people, with many of its residents crowded in poor communities. Subtracting the deaths and recoveries, there are 800 active COVID cases, who stay in the following districts:

Tondo 1 - 234

Sampaloc - 130

Tondo 2 - 81

Sta Mesa -72

Paco - 44

San Andres - 36

Malate - 34

Sta Cruz - 25

Sta Ana - 25

Pandacan - 23

San Nicolas - 20

Quiapo - 16

Ermita - 12

Binondo - 8

San Miguel - 7

Port Area - 2

Intramuros - 1

Manila has the second highest number of cases in Metro Manila, following Quezon City, a city of about 3 million people, which has a total of 1,453 confirmed cases.

In containing the virus, Manila has enforced barangay-wide and district-wide lockdowns. On May 16, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said they were planning to build their own COVID-19 testing facility. This is to augment the national government's mass testing efforts, which have, so far, not been successful.

As of Monday, the Philippines in total has confirmed a total of 12,718 coronavirus cases, including 2,729 recoveries, and 831 deaths.

Cases continued to rise as quarantine restrictions were eased in majority of areas, except for Cebu City and Mandaue City, which remain on lockdown or an enhanced community quarantine.

Metro Manila, Laguna, Bataan, Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Zambales were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on May 16, following two months of strict quarantine measures. – Rappler.com