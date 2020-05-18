MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that as of Monday, May 18, 8 more Filipinos abroad have been infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total tally to 2,405.

Two new deaths were reported, raising the death toll among overseas Filipinos to 279.

The confirmed cases include 1,298 Filipinos who are still being treated for COVID-19, and 828 who have since recovered.

Filipinos infected with the coronavirus were spread across 46 countries. Below is the breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 445

Undergoing treatment: 133

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 310

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 728

Undergoing treatment: 416

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 227

Deaths: 85

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 689

Undergoing treatment: 559

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 87

Deaths: 43

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 543

Undergoing treatment: 190

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 204

Deaths: 149

Of the 2,405 cases, 541 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Monday, the Philippines reported a total of 12,718 coronavirus cases, with 831 deaths and 2,729 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.7 million, while over 315,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com

