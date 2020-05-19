MANILA, Philippines – The country's economic managers and members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases are expected to join the Senate when it convenes into the committee of the whole on Tuesday, May 19, to to tackle the national government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier said senators have some questions on Malacañang's written reports to Congress.

It has been 6 weeks since the Executive started reporting about its implementation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the lockdown in Metro Manila on March 15, which was later expanded to the entire island of Luzon. Several provinces, cities, and municipalities in Visayas and Mindanao followed suit, ordering localized lockdowns. Starting May 1, only Metro Manila and other high-risk areas remained under some form of lockdown.

The government also started the distibution of cash subsidies to Filipinos, covering workers, poor households, and small businesses.

Human rights groups earlier called on the government to include a comprehensive human rights agenda in its proposed post-lockdown measures. (READ: Policing a pandemic: Philippines stuck with drug war blueprint)

As of Monday, May 18, there are 12,718 coronavirus cases in the country.

Watch the Senate inquiry live on Tuesday, May 18, at 1:30 pm. – Rappler.com