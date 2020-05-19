MANILA, Philippines – The Commision on Higher Education (CHED) asked the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to provide college students with free access to online education resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was included in President Rodrigo Duterte's 8th weekly report on the implementation of the anti-COVID-19 response law, which he submitted to Congress on Monday, May 18.

"To enable around 3 million higher education students to access education resources as well as facilitate the flexible learning, CHED has requested the NTC for zero-rated internet access to online repositories of educational resources," Duterte's report said.

According to the report, CHED has also tapped leading universities on online learning such as University of the Philippines, Mapua, and De La Salle, to share their expertise and experience in "enabling the shift from conventional face-to-face learning to flexible learning."

The government coronavirus task force earlier approved CHED’s resolution to open classes in colleges and universities based on mode of teaching.

In a televised briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque presented the following approved resolutions for colleges and universities:

those using full online can open classes anytime;

those using “flexible” learning can open anytime in August;

those using residential or face-to-face method can open not earlier than September 1 in areas under general community quarantine;

no residential or traditional face-to-face classes until August 31.

"Flexible learning" for college and universities is a combination of "digital and non-digital technology." CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said that this does not necessarily require connectivity. (READ: During pandemic, student climbs a mountain to send class requirement)

Meanwhile, experts at the UP said that the "physical" opening of classes might increase the transmission of COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 12,718 cases of coronavirus infections, with 831 deaths and 2,729 recoveries. – Rappler.com