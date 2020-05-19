CEBU, Philippines – The provincial government confirmed at least 10 new coronavirus cases in Cebu's smaller towns and cities on Monday, May 18.

The new cases were in the following towns and component cities, with Liloan, Samboan, and Badian towns recording their first cases.

Liloan - 1

Talisay City - 4

Samboan - 1

San Fernando - 1

Badian - 1

Toledo City - 1

Minglanilla - 1



Contact tracing and testing were initiated immediately in these areas.

Samboan is the smallest of these towns with a population of 20,000, while Talisay City is the biggest with 227,000 residents.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that at least 4 of the new cases of women who recently gave birth in provincial hospitals.



Dr Jaime Bernadas, Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) chief, told reporters in a group chat that they still have to investigate how the mothers contracted the virus.

She said that in the province, there are only 7 suspected cases admitted in public hospitals in the province, 5 with severe symptoms and two with mild symptoms.

The Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) had earier declared Cebu province as "medium risk," and was downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) which will take effect on Wednesday, May 20. (READ: GCQ in Cebu province takes effect on May 20)

Garcia is expected to sign the executive order placing Cebu under GCQ, and providing new guidelines for the province while easing restrictions on business operations.

According to the latest data from DOH-7, there are now 56 cases in Cebu towns, 58 in Lapu-Lapu City, and 112 in Mandaue City.

At least 89 of the cases in Mandaue City are from the Mandaue City Jail.

There are also 18 repatriated overseas Filipino workers under quarantine, and 4 health workers who tested positive for the coronavirus in various areas in the province.

In Cebu City, there are at least 1,749 cases as of Monday, May 18.

According to the latest tally, the Philippines has 12,718 cases with 831 deaths and 2,729 recoveries. – Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com