BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The US Embassy in Manila said that it delivered about $200,000 (P10 Million) worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to hospitals in 10 provinces.

Members from the U.S. Army, Marines, and Air Force delivered these to Palawan, Isabela, Tarlac, Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Sulu, Zamboanga del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan in partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard, Army, Marines, and Air Force.

The supplies include disposable gloves, masks, medical clothing, various types of face protection, and tools such as infrared thermometers.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila said that the recent donation adds up to more than P780 million ($15.5 million) the total U.S. government COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines.

“Indeed, there is strength in unity. We would like to express our gratitude for the aid given by the U.S. Embassy. These items will greatly benefit the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Bataan and Talon General Hospital in Tarlac City for a better COVID-19 response. With the world in unison, we truly will heal as one,” Lieutenant General Ramiro Manuel Rey, AFP Northern Luzon Commander, was quoted as saying.

This June, the equipment will be distributed to 14 medical clinics, hospitals, and local Department of Health offices in the 10 provinces.

“With this effort, we are trying to do our part to provide the heroes of this fight, the medical professionals, with the necessary tools that they need to protect their fellow workers and citizens. Times like these show the strength of our friendship, partnership, and alliance as we work together to combat this virus,” said Captain Tim Johnson, team leader, Civil Military Support Element–Philippines. – Rappler.com