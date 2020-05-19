MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives will no longer tackle the bill granting embattled media network ABS-CBN an interim franchise valid until October 31, 2020.

Instead, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Tuesday, May 19, that the House will "immediately proceed" in resuming the hearings on the bills granting ABS-CBN a new 25 year-franchise.

“Because of all this divisiveness and after all consulting with members of the House…. I, together with the House of Representatives leadership, decided to forego with the provisional franchise and immediately proceed with the hearings for the full 25-year renewal application of the ABS franchise,” the Speaker said during the plenary session.

The move comes after the House recalled its second reading approval of House Bill (HB) No 6732, penned by Cayetano and other ranking congressmen, that would grant ABS-CBN a temporary franchise while the lower chamber continues its hearings on the franchise renewal bills.

Cayetano is yet to announce when the next hearing of the House committee on legislative franchises will be. The panel has so far only held one hearing on the ABS-CBN franchise last March 10.

The House had dragged its feet in hearing the bills that would have renewed ABS-CBN's now-expired franchise, giving room for the National Telecommunications Commission issue a cease and desist order to the network after its franchise expired.

The House leadership made the decision hours after the Senate began its hearing on the network's franchise. During the hearing, some senators proposed that when the House bill arrives in the Senate, the Senate should push for and pass a 25-year franchise for ABS-CBN, and then tackle this at the bicameral conference committee.

During that hearing, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak said that the media giant may begin retrenching some of its workers by August if it is not allowed to operate by then.

ABS-CBN had filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the NTC order, but the High Court had yet to act on it. On Tuesday, the SC asked the NTC to respond to the petition, and the House and the Senate to file their separate comments on the petition. – Rappler.com