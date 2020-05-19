

MANILA, Philippines – A judge in Compostela Valley is in hot water after the Supreme Court found that she held a birthday party with staff inside her chambers, ignoring quarantine rules on physical distancing.

Judge Cresenciana dela Cruz Cruz of the Nabunturan Compostela Valley Regional Trial Court was issued a show cause order by the Supreme Court, the Public Information Office (PIO) said Tuesday, May 19.

"Judge Cresenciana dela Cruz Cruz and her staff allegedly celebrated the former’s birthday weeks ago by having a buffet treat in her chambers ignoring the strict guideline on social distancing," said the Court's PIO.

The Office of the Court Administrator (OCA), which supervises judges, has been tasked to determine if there were quarantine violations.

"The Court also directed the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) to submit its report within 15 calendar days as to whether or not there were violations committed by Judge Cruz and her staff," said the PIO.

This comes after Metro Manila Police Chief Debold Sinas was called out for having a birthday party attended by dozens. They also hardly observed physical distancing during the party. (READ: In PH pandemic: Due process for allies, warrantless arrests for the rest)

After public uproar, police filed a criminal complaint against Sinas for violation of Republic Act No. 1132, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases Act, which punishes non-cooperation in a health crisis; and Taguig City Ordinance No. 12-2020, which requires the wearing of face masks and the enforcement of physical distancing.

Sinas, however, will stay put as chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO). – Rappler.com