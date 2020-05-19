MANILA, Philippines – A total of 2,315 health workers in the Philippines have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, May 18, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, May 19.

The figure is one case higher than the tally from Sunday, May 17.

No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported among healthcare workers since May 13, with the death toll remaining at 35.

Meanwhile, a total of 974 healthcare workers have beaten the virus, as the DOH recorded 36 new recoveries since May 17.

As of May 19, there were 1,306 active COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers. Of these, 968 have mild cases of the disease, 333 are asymptomatic, 4 have severe infections, and one is in critical condition.

Of healthcare workers with COVID-19, 671 are doctors, 842 are nurses, 144 are nursing assistants, 84 are medical technologists, 42 are radiologic technologists, and 284 are non-medical staff.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire noted a decrease in the number of active cases, from 1,341 on May 17 to 1,306 on May 18. This means more healthcare workers are recovering from the disease, she said in a televised briefing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Philippines has recorded 12,942 coronavirus cases, with 837 deaths and 2,843 recoveries. – Rappler.com