MANILA, Philippines – Social media personality Francis Leo Marcos was arrested Tuesday, May 19, by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over alleged unauthorized distribution of eyeglasses in Baguio City.

NBI Cybercrime Division Chief Vic Lorenzo told reporters a Baguio court issued the warrant against Marcos for violation of Republic Act 8050 or the Optometry Law.

Marcos has a million followers on Facebook.

Lorenzo did not say which provision of the law he violated.

"Kasi parang nagdi-distribute siya ng mga eyeglasses without the approval and permission coming from the Philippine Association of Optometry," said Lorenzo. (He distributed eyeglasses without the approval and permission from the Philippine Association of Optometry.)

Lorenzo said there are other cases against Marcos, including qualified human trafficking, and violence against women.

"Tapos under investigation siya sa iba’t ibang unit namin. Tsaka may mga estafa cases siya doon na finile against him," said Lorenzo.

(He's under investigation by several of our units. There are also estafa cases against him.)

Marcos recently rose to fame for his colorful character as an affluent businessman who gives away aid and assistance to the needy.

In a recent video, Marcos handed over a P25,000 check to San Juan City councilor Paul Artadi for distribution to his constituents.

Marcos also donated sacks of rice to the Bureau of Corrections). – Rappler.com