MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City has lifted its liquor ban after Mayor Francis Zamora signed an ordinance dropping the prohibition of selling, serving, and consuming of alcoholic drinks in the city's public spaces during the coronavirus lockdown.

Zamora on Monday, May 18, signed City Ordinance No. 36 which allows alcohol consumption so long as it is consumed inside homes and that physical distancing rules are followed.

The ordinance is effective upon Zamora's signing.

More to follow. – Rappler.com