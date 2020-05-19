Another 26 Filipinos positive for coronavirus overseas; total at 2,431
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported 26 more coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,431 as of Tuesday, May 19.
One new death was recorded, bringing the death toll among Filipinos abroad due to the disease to 280.
The confirmed cases included 1,302 Filipinos who were still being treated and 849 others who already recovered.
Majority of cases were seen in Europe and the Middle East with over 700 coronavirus cases found in each region. The Asia Pacific region had the fewest cases (447) while the Americas had the highest number of deaths (149 of 543 cases).
Filipinos with coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region:
Asia Pacific
12 countries included
- Total: 447
- Undergoing treatment: 121
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 324
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 736
- Undergoing treatment: 424
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 227
- Deaths: 85
Middle East
12 countries included
- Total: 705
- Undergoing treatment: 567
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 94
- Deaths: 44
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 543
- Undergoing treatment: 190
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 204
- Deaths: 149
Of the 2,431 cases, 546 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Total recorded cases in the Philippines on Tuesday stood at 12,942, including 837 deaths and 2,843 recoveries.
The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.8 million while over 318,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com