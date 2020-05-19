MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs reported 26 more coronavirus cases among Filipinos abroad, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,431 as of Tuesday, May 19.

One new death was recorded, bringing the death toll among Filipinos abroad due to the disease to 280.

The confirmed cases included 1,302 Filipinos who were still being treated and 849 others who already recovered.

Majority of cases were seen in Europe and the Middle East with over 700 coronavirus cases found in each region. The Asia Pacific region had the fewest cases (447) while the Americas had the highest number of deaths (149 of 543 cases).

Filipinos with coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 447

Undergoing treatment: 121

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 324

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 736

Undergoing treatment: 424

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 227

Deaths: 85

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 705

Undergoing treatment: 567

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 94

Deaths: 44

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 543

Undergoing treatment: 190

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 204

Deaths: 149

Of the 2,431 cases, 546 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Total recorded cases in the Philippines on Tuesday stood at 12,942, including 837 deaths and 2,843 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.8 million while over 318,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com