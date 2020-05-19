LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Representative Joey Sarte Salceda of the 2nd District of Albay asked the Philippine National Police in this province to crackdown on illegal cockfighting in the far-flung villages because this public activity may be cause of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Salceda raised the alarm after he saw photos of the illegal activity, known as tupada, being held the interior villages of Albay.

He cited the case of Davao Region where the coronavirus was transmitted among those who attended a cockfighting event. In that region, 11 of the 12 deaths due to COVID-19 were traced to those who attended the cockfight derby last March.

He reminded the public that the tupada and other forms of gambling are banned during the prevailing general community quarantine (GCQ). He said the highly infectious coronavirus easily spreads in public gatherings.

To stress his point and his seriousness, Salceda said if he finds out that there are still tupada in their province, it will be PNP which will be accountable.

“Bukas magpapaikot ako ng tao. Pag may tupada sa barangay - PNP ang irereport sa IATF,” Salceda said. (Tomorrow, I will ask my people to go around the province. If they find an illegal cockfight, it will be the PNP which will be reported to Inter-Agency Task Force.)

“Halos lahat ng COVID sa buong Mindanao nagsimula sa sabong. At bawal po yan sa quarantine. Marami ako pictures ng cockfighting sa Anoling, Anislag, Maopi, San Rafael and Canarom,” Salceda said. (Almost all COVID-19 cases in Mindanao were traced through cockfighting. This is prohibited under quarantine. I have pictures of cockfighting in Anoling, Anislag, Maopi, San Rafael and Canarom).

As of May 18, Monday, Bicol region has 19 suspected and 8 probable cases of COVID-19. Of the suspected cases, 16 are from Albay while 3 others from Camarines Norte. Six of the probable case are from Albay, and two in Camarines Sur.

All these cases are waiting for the results of RT-PCR test.

At least 5 persons have died of COVID-19 in Bicol out of 67 positive cases here.

PNP Bicol said although have continuously gone after tupada and other gambling activities not even the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the public from pursuing their vices.

Captain Dexter Panganiban, PNP Albay spokesman said, that in Daraga town, cops apprehended cockfight aficionados Ulysses M. Añonuevo, Norberto E. Neptuno, Tedy Li. Millena, Rean M. Loreno and Rolly M. Millena on Tuesday, May 19, at 2:30 pm Barangay Matnog. – Rappler.com